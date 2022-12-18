What vaccines are safe for pregnant women?
HAVE A HEALTHY PREGNANCY! As the weather gets colder, it is important that people take care of their health and, above all, review their vaccination schedules to ensure that they are up to date in time for flu season.
But what about pregnant women? We’ll tell you which vaccines are safe and necessary for women to get during this special time. Walgreens has medications and information for expectant mothers.
WHICH VACCINES CAN YOU GET WHEN YOU’RE PREGNANT?
If you’re pregnant, there are certain recommendations that you must follow to avoid seasonal illnesses. But, as pregnancy is a delicate time, you should take into account that the medications you take to protect yourself will also help the baby.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommendations about what vaccines pregnant women should get that will benefit both mother and baby. You should be careful about what type of immunizations you receive at this time and, above all, where you can find the best quality vaccines.
What does the CDC recommend?
The CDC recommends some essential vaccinations during pregnancy. One is tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, better known as Tdap. This vaccine can be found at Walgreens pharmacies where you can schedule your appointment to get a shot safely and with less waiting time.
“CDC has recommendations for the vaccines needed before, during, and after pregnancy. Currently, CDC routinely recommends Tdap and flu shots during pregnancy,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on their website.
What about the COVID vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine is also safe for pregnant women. However, you should be aware that only three types of this vaccine are approved by the CDC for moms to be. If you still haven’t gotten your booster, you can schedule an appointment at any Walgreens.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is also recommended for pregnant people. The authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant people are the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which contain no live virus, and the J&J/Janssen viral vector vaccine, meaning it uses a modified version of a different virus (the vector) to deliver important instructions to our cells."
What about chickenpox?
The MMR and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines should not be administered during pregnancy but the CDC recommends women should get the shot either before or after pregnancy. If you don’t know where to you can get it, Walgreens offers the chickenpox vaccine and you will be able to book an appointment in no time.
"Live virus vaccines, such as the MMR and chickenpox, should not be given to pregnant people, but should be given to them before or after pregnancy, if indicated," states the CDC.