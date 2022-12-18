What vaccines are safe for pregnant women?

Find out which vaccines you can get during pregnancy.

HAVE A HEALTHY PREGNANCY! As the weather gets colder, it is important that people take care of their health and, above all, review their vaccination schedules to ensure that they are up to date in time for flu season.

But what about pregnant women? We’ll tell you which vaccines are safe and necessary for women to get during this special time. Walgreens has medications and information for expectant mothers.

WHICH VACCINES CAN YOU GET WHEN YOU’RE PREGNANT?

If you’re pregnant, there are certain recommendations that you must follow to avoid seasonal illnesses. But, as pregnancy is a delicate time, you should take into account that the medications you take to protect yourself will also help the baby.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommendations about what vaccines pregnant women should get that will benefit both mother and baby. You should be careful about what type of immunizations you receive at this time and, above all, where you can find the best quality vaccines.