Winter often means children and adults experience respiratory problems and illnesses that affect the lungs. One of the diseases you should watch out for is whooping cough.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious disease that is transmitted by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis. This disease, like many others, is transmitted by a person who coughs or sneezes without covering their mouth. It is easily spread and here’s what you need to know about it.

What is whooping cough?

According to Walgreens, this bacteria can enter the airways, adhere to the small hairs that cover them and cause the lungs to become inflamed. Symptoms of whooping cough include a distinctive dry cough.

This disease can worsen over time if it is not treated. It can occur in children, young people, and adults but it’s most serious for babies under 2 months.