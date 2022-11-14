Authorities report an armed attack in Mexico.

Criminals opened fire at players on a soccer field.

Multiple fatalities confirmed.

TERRIFYING SHOOTING. An armed attack on a soccer field in the municipality of Guadalupe, in Zacatecas, Mexico, left five soccer players dead, according to local authorities. Now, they’re looking for the killers.

On Saturday, November 12, the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board reported in a statement that “an armed attack was recorded, in which five people lost their lives” on a soccer field and that they immediately launched a search operation to find the attackers.

Armed attack in Mexico leaves five soccer players dead

The authorities indicated that they received a 911 call in which they were warned about gunfire in a sports area on Cruz Lizárraga Street, in the Bonito Pueblo neighborhood. In fact, unknown men had started shooting at a field where some people were playing soccer.

Security and emergency forces moved to the scene of the crime and found multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground. They also reported that at the time of verifying their condition, they confirmed that the victims “no longer had vital signs.”