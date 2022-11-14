Armed attack in Mexico leaves five soccer players dead
Authorities report an armed attack in Mexico. Criminals opened fire at players on a soccer field. Multiple fatalities confirmed.
TERRIFYING SHOOTING. An armed attack on a soccer field in the municipality of Guadalupe, in Zacatecas, Mexico, left five soccer players dead, according to local authorities. Now, they’re looking for the killers.
On Saturday, November 12, the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board reported in a statement that “an armed attack was recorded, in which five people lost their lives” on a soccer field and that they immediately launched a search operation to find the attackers.
The authorities indicated that they received a 911 call in which they were warned about gunfire in a sports area on Cruz Lizárraga Street, in the Bonito Pueblo neighborhood. In fact, unknown men had started shooting at a field where some people were playing soccer.
Security and emergency forces moved to the scene of the crime and found multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground. They also reported that at the time of verifying their condition, they confirmed that the victims “no longer had vital signs.”
Attack against soccer team
The fatalities were five members of a soccer team, according to the Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office, which is carrying out the investigation. All the deceased are male, Mexican outlet Sin embargo added.
In view of the ferocious attack, the security forces of the three government institutions deployed an operation and undertook a review of the surroundings of the scene in order to find those responsible. In this case, municipal and federal entities work in coordination, reported El Universal.
“Security forces of the three government orders carry out an operational deployment in the municipality of Guadalupe, this after an attack with firearms was recorded, in which five people lost their lives,” reported the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board.
In a statement on Facebook, the authorities added that when the police arrived “they confirmed that there were five injured people, who, when assessed, no longer had vital signs” and that “all the victims were male”.
Violence unleashed in Mexico
It is unknown why the armed men carried out an attack against an entire soccer team. However, agents from the State Attorney General’s Office are investigating in order to obtain answers.
Under the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico recorded two of the most violent years in its history: 2019 with 34,690 murder victims and 2020 with 34,554. In view of the situation, in November 2021, the federal government implemented the Zacatecas Plan, which involved the deployment of security forces in the country, recalled El Diario NY. By 2021, Mexico registered 33,308 homicides, which represents a slight drop, although violence still reigns.