Jolissa Fuentes’ body was found.

Authorities followed a revealing clue that led to a terrible discovery.

They had to use drones to locate the young woman. TRAGIC END FOR JOLISSA FUENTES. The body of Jolissa Fuentes was found after authorities in California followed a revealing clue that led to a horrific discovery and ended two months of searching for the Hispanic woman who disappeared in August. Jolissa Fuentes had been missing for more than two months and her family had launched a desperate search. The 22-year-old was last seen around 4 pm on August 7, when the cameras at a gas station in Selma, California, recorded her getting out of her car to buy groceries. Revealing clue leads to terrible discovery, ending months of searching Jolissa disappeared without a trace but her case took a tragic and unexpected turn this week. The authorities reported on Tuesday that they had finally found her — meaning that they found Fuentes’s body on a cliff near the Sierra Nevada, east of Fresno. Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz revealed that he found a clue that led him to the young woman. Alcaraz noticed tire tracks leading into the dense brush at a curve in the road near Pine Flat Lake, so he stopped his squad car to investigate.

Jolissa Fuentes’s body was found Alcaraz led the investigation into Jolissa’s disappearance, but finding her was actually a fluke. “I was lucky to find the spot where her car went off the road,” the police chief said Tuesday. After noticing the tire tracks, investigators had to use drones to see deeper into the brush. The drones allowed authorities to locate the car on the cliff, so that later officials could rappel down using 475 feet of rope, from two different angles, to the accident site, according to CNN.

An accidental death Jolissa Fuentes was inside her car which had crashed over the precipice. For now, the local authorities do not think there was any foul play involved in the young woman’s death and that, on the contrary, she probably fell asleep while driving. Jolissa’s father, who appeared at a press conference with the police, thanked the searchers for finding his daughter. “He promised me that he would find her… he kept his word,” he said, referring to Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, whom he also called his hero.

Was she still alive? Norma Núñez, Jolissa’s mother, has told The Sun in August that no one had heard from her daughter since 3:30 a.m. on August 7. They only had surveillance video from a gas station in Selma, California, showing the young woman still alive around 4 a.m. Also, Jolissa tried to FaceTime her sister at 3:59 a.m., but she didn’t pick up because she was sleeping. The sister received another call from Jolissa about an hour and a half later, at 5:25 am, and then another at 5:26 am. This was her last known activity.