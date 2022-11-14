Death row inmate’s chilling last words before his execution

Tracy Beatty’s chilling last words are revealed.

He was given the lethal injection this week in Texas.

His wife witnessed the execution. LAST WORDS. The chilling last words of a death row inmate who was executed in Texas have been revealed. Tracy Beatty, convicted of strangling his mother, turned to his wife. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that Tracy Beatty, 61, died by lethal injection at 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, but not before addressing a few words to his wife, who watched him die from the other side of a glass wall. Inmate’s chilling last words revealed after he is executed in Texas Tracy Beatty was sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of the capital murder of his mother, Carolyn Click, whom he strangled and then buried in the backyard of her home in 2003, the Texas Tribune reported. Beatty’s lawyers did not contest the murder charges against him, but they did go on to appeal their client’s death sentence, arguing that he suffered from mental illness. However, their attempts were not enough to save his life.

What did Tracy Beatty say before he died? According to the authorities, Beatty’s execution, which took place on Wednesday, November 9, lasted about 17 minutes after the lethal drugs were injected into his body. They reported that, before dying, the inmate uttered some last shocking last words. Beatty turned to his wife, who was on the other side of the glass. “Yes, I just want to thank… I don’t want to leave you, baby. See you when you get there. I love you,” he said in an emotional farewell to his wife, an Israeli woman whom he met through letters and whom he married on October 25 at the Polunsky Unit, the prison where he served 18 years of his sentence, according to the Daily Mail.

Tracy Beatty died by lethal injection “Thank you to all my brothers back on the unit for all the encouragement to help get my life right. Sunny, Blue, I love you brothers. See you on the other side,” he added when asked if he wanted to say any final words. His ex-wife and two of his daughters were also in the room. “I love you,” he told them before taking his last breath. Finally, shortly after 7 pm CT, Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, confirmed that the inmate had died by lethal injection. Beatty became the fourth inmate executed so far this year in the state of Texas and the 13th in US.

Nothing could save him Beatty's execution by the state of Texas was really controversial because his lawyers were claiming that he had mental health problems, but forensic psychiatrists Dr. Edward Gripon and Dr. Tynus McNeel determined that the inmate did not have a mental illness "to any significant degree," said The Sun. Beatty told the media outlet: "I've already made my peace with the Man. So I know where I'm going. I'll be in a much better place than this. That's why I made my peace with the Man upstairs. I know I'll see her again," Beatty said last week to CBS19 in an interview in which he insisted that his mother's death had been an accident.