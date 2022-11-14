Ivanka Trump photographed looking very thin at sister Tiffany’s wedding (PHOTO)
The wedding of Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, was a lavish celebration. The businesswoman married businessman Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, which is the residence of her father, former President Donald Trump.
The whole family gathered to celebrate this new stage in the 29-year-old’s life. In fact, there was some controversy about Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples reuniting. Tiffany’s sister, Ivanka, was also criticized for her appearance.
Ivanka Trump looks extremely thin at Tiffany’s wedding
Hola magazine shared exclusive images of Ivanka Trump, the newlywed’s sister. She wore a beautiful and elegant pink dress embellished with rhinestones. However, it did not take long for people to notice something about her looks.
In the comments section of Hola's Instagram post, people pointed out that the businesswoman is thinner than normal, which also caused concern among internet users: "She has not eaten since she found out that her husband is the next to go to jail." "She is pure skin and bone." "She is very thin." "She looks different, strange." "God, how thin." "Pure bone." "She looks sick," were some of the comments.
All the details of Tiffany Trump’s wedding
According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka herself helped her sister Tiffany with the preparations for her wedding. Ivanka was inspired by “old Hollywood” for the look she wore on November 11.
Tiffany Trump and multi-millionaire businessman Michael Boulos' wedding cake was inspired by the one served on the wedding night of former US President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, People magazine reported.
Who is Tiffany’s husband?
Photos of the luxurious event show the whole family together, even Melania posed next to Donald Trump’s ex-wife. Vanity Fair reported that, while Trump hasn’t been having a great time post-election, he did look quite smiley at her daughter’s wedding.
As for the newlyweds, Tiffany began dating Michael Boulos in 2018. The Lebanese billionaire businessman, is four years younger than Trump's daughter, according to El Español. Boulos has business in Nigeria and proposed to Tiffany Trump at the White House in January of 2021, according to Vanity Fair.
Trump reunited with Marla Maples
The former president reunited with his ex-wife, actress Marla Maples at their daughter’s wedding. They were photographed together at the rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
Attended by almost 500 guests, Informalia Economista announced that among the personalities invited were important businessmen and politicians. "Tiffany has been planning a very big wedding," they revealed to Page Six. "Her fiancé is from a very rich family, she is from a very rich family, and they want all their friends from all over the world to be there." In photos, Tiffany can be seen posing next to her stepmother and her father in a gorgeous white dress.