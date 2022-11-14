Donald Trump’s daughter has people worried.

People notice Ivanka Trump is looking unusually thin.

All the details about Tiffany’s luxury wedding to Michael Boulos.

The wedding of Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, was a lavish celebration. The businesswoman married businessman Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, which is the residence of her father, former President Donald Trump.

The whole family gathered to celebrate this new stage in the 29-year-old’s life. In fact, there was some controversy about Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples reuniting. Tiffany’s sister, Ivanka, was also criticized for her appearance.

Ivanka Trump looks extremely thin at Tiffany’s wedding

Hola magazine shared exclusive images of Ivanka Trump, the newlywed’s sister. She wore a beautiful and elegant pink dress embellished with rhinestones. However, it did not take long for people to notice something about her looks.

In the comments section of Hola’s Instagram post, people pointed out that the businesswoman is thinner than normal, which also caused concern among internet users: “She has not eaten since she found out that her husband is the next to go to jail.” “She is pure skin and bone.” “She is very thin.” “She looks different, strange.” “God, how thin.” “Pure bone.” “She looks sick,” were some of the comments. Filed Under: Ivanka Trump Wedding Tiffany