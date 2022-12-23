What does the mysterious robe that Messi wore when receiving the World Cup trophy mean?

Rodner Figueroa uncovers the mystery.

Messi was praised by the Emir of Qatar for putting on the sheer robe. On Sunday, December 18, the World Cup final was held and Argentina was victorious. Thousands of celebrations were present to see the trophy awarded to the winning team. One of the biggest mysteries about Lionel Messi in Qatar has been revealed. The video of Argentina's top scorer receiving the World Cup has gone viral and one detail stands out. Former Telemundo host, the charismatic presenter Rodner Figueroa has the answer. Lionel Messi wore an unusual robe to receive the World Cup The Venezuelan host has always paid attention to current events, doing what he loves the most. Now he has placed himself in the eye of the storm after sharing Messi's unexpected secret at the World Cup. Rodner Figueroa uncovered what was behind that mysterious moment that everyone was talking about. It went viral in just a matter of seconds when people saw that Lionel Messi was wearing an unusual garment over his team jersey.

Rodner Figueroa uncovers the secret of Messi's robe Through his official Facebook account, Rodner Figueroa put an end to the questions about the video that shows a mysterious moment while Messi accepted the World Cup and explained in great detail the reason why Lionel behaved the way he did. Well, we saw an emotional player who went up to the winners' podium and raised his award along with his teammates. But minutes before celebrating the great victory, the footballer caught everyone's attention in garment that ended up going viral. Why was he wearing it? This is how the ex-host of Telemundo put an end to doubts on social media.

What is the meaning of the robe that the Emir of Qatar placed on Messi? "It became a trending topic on the networks… It was very surprising that when Messi goes up to the podium, the Emir of Qatar puts this sheer robe on him, which many people thought would ruin his look for the souvenir photo. But no, what you don't know is the transcendental meaning that that robe has," Rodner Figueroa began by pointing out in a video that he posted on Facebook. Subsequently, the Venezuelan revealed the meaning of the garment that Messi wore, "This robe is very important in the Arab, Muslim world, it is reserved exclusively for use on super special occasions, only for people who have, one, a high political position; two, a high religious position; or three, are very rich… erudite people, of the nobility, of royalty,," he pointed out.

"Putting on this robe is a manifestation of a kind of elitism" "Putting on this robe is a manifestation of a kind of elitism. With this, the Emir of Qatar was telling Messi that he was the king of the World Cup Qatar 2022, he had a gesture, a deference to put something traditional on him, reserved for a very elite group of people and he put it on him as symbolism of respect and close with a flourish," explained the designer and businessman. This is how Rodner Figueroa answered questions in a live broadcast on Facebook about why Lionel Messi wore that robe while receiving the World Cup.