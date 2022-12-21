Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez reacts to Argentina’s World Cup win
Canelo sends an unexpected message after Argentina's victory at the world cup. The Mexican boxer reacts after Lionel Messi's win.
Canelo reacts to Argentina’s win. Last weekend, the World Cup final was held with one of the most exciting matches, and Argentina came out as the top scorer in the world. Immediately fans reacted on social media.
Argentina was crowned the new world champion after defeating France in the penalty, provoking the congratulations of countless people, including celebrities. This included boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, who surprised everyone with an unexpected message.
El Canelo’s confrontation with Messi
It is worth remembering the great controversy that surrounded ‘El Canelo’ and Messi, after the Argentine was caught on camera appearing to kick a Mexican jersey. Enraging the Mexican boxer.
After the scandal Canelo, once again opens himself up to public opinion after sharing another unexpected message on social media. He tweeted at the Argentine team.
Canelo reacts to Argentina’s World Cup win
After hurling threats at Lionel Messi, the Mexican boxer spoke out again on social media. However, on this occasion El Canelo was congratulating Argentina for their World Cup win in Qatar.
Canelo said Argentina deserved the win and he took to Twitter where he posted a short but meaningful message to Lionel Messi's team.
Saúl Álvarez’s surprising message for Argentina
“Many congratulations Argentina, you deserved it,” Canelo tweeted, accompanied by an emoji of hands forming a heart. The Mexican boxer’s post was immediately filled with reactions from internet users, and it has 60,000 likes so far.
Several of the Mexican boxer's followers commented with complaints about Argentina's win because many thought Messi had disrespected Mexico.
People comment on Canelo’s tweet
“A story formed based on pure robberies.” “It was robbery hahaha they scored a penalty that was not.” “Yes? They deserved it? Messi did not make fun of your country but the goalkeeper did.” “Like when you are bipolar.” “The first penalty against Argentina was not a penalty… This cup was from France.” “Mexicans who congratulate Argentines are false congratulations,” some shared.
Undoubtedly, Canelo's words surprised more than one person after threatening Messi for disrespecting Mexico. With information from infobae and Fama.