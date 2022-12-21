Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez reacts to Argentina’s World Cup win

Canelo sends an unexpected message after Argentina’s victory.

The Mexican boxer reacts after Lionel Messi’s win.

The controversy between Canelo and Messi.

Canelo reacts to Argentina’s win. Last weekend, the World Cup final was held with one of the most exciting matches, and Argentina came out as the top scorer in the world. Immediately fans reacted on social media.

Argentina was crowned the new world champion after defeating France in the penalty, provoking the congratulations of countless people, including celebrities. This included boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, who surprised everyone with an unexpected message.

El Canelo’s confrontation with Messi

It is worth remembering the great controversy that surrounded ‘El Canelo’ and Messi, after the Argentine was caught on camera appearing to kick a Mexican jersey. Enraging the Mexican boxer.

After the scandal Canelo, once again opens himself up to public opinion after sharing another unexpected message on social media. He tweeted at the Argentine team. Filed Under: Canelo reacts to Argentina’s win