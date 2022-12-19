Mhoni Vidente predicted that Argentina would win the World Cup

Mhoni Vidente does it again.

The Cuban psychic predicted that Argentina would win the World Cup in Qatar.

“You were right once again,” fans tell her.

It is no longer a surprise that one of Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente’s predictions has come true. Days before the final between Argentina and France took place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the psychic, beloved by Hispanics had anticipated that the Albiceleste squad would win the title. Even before the competition, she named them as the favorite along with Brazil and France.

When it seemed that Messi and company would easily win 2-0, the French team scored two goals by Kylian Mbappé sending the match into to overtime, where each team would score one more goal and everything was resolved in the penalty. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties and is world champion again after 36 years.

What did Mhoni Vidente say?

In a video from one of her visits to El Heraldo de Mexico, that she shared on her official Instagram account, Mhoni Vidente said the following: “My forecasts were always France, Argentina or Brazil but I have always been more in favor of France and Argentina to reach (the final), Brazil not so much, because they don’t understand me in Portuguese or in France,” she said as a joke.

With this, the psychic made it clear that her favorite to win the World Cup was Argentina: “A Latino team arrived, which I am very pleased, Messi arrived, he made the difference in a soccer game. Yesterday he made the two passes to score two goals (referring to the game against Croatia) and also scored a penalty.”