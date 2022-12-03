Canelo wound up regretting blowing up at Lionel Messi.

The Mexican boxer couldn’t take the pressure and apologized.

It all started with a video where Messi appeared to be trampling a Mexico jersey. Boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez had an intense week thanks to his angry outburst when he saw a video where it looked like Messi was kicking a Mexico jersey after Argentina beat them in the World Cup Qatar. “Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I’m not talking about the country I’m talking about Messi because of this sh** that he pulled,” Canelo tweeted after seeing the video of the locker rooms where the Argentines were celebrating their victory over Mexico. In one part of the video, Messi is seen stepping on the Aztec shirt ‘by accident’, sparking much controversy. Canelo sparked controversy with a series of tweets Canelo was so angry he even threatened to hit Messi if their paths ever crossed. This got an immediate response from Twitter users. “Since the shirt of MEXICO is on the ground it’s already an insult, stop your bull….” Canelo said before the wave of criticism. Things got hotter when two of Messi’s teammates replied that the boxer had to calm down because he clearly did not know the dynamics of soccer players in the locker room. They explained that, at the end of games, shirts from rival teams are exchanged and naturally in the locker room they take them off and throw them to the ground… Also, Messi didn’t step on it, but kicked it by accident while he was taking off his socks.

Canelo can’t handle the pressure and apologizes to Messi and Argentina Various sports commentators suggested Canelo needed to calm down because he was overreacting. Messi is known for being a respectful person who doesn’t cause scandals. The boxer responded: “The thing is that I’m a real person, I don’t beat around the bush… whether they like it or not, that’s what it is.” For four days, Canelo was in the spotlight with various outlets like TV Azteca, Marca, infobae, and thousands of Argentine and Mexican fans criticized him for taking things too far. He finally apologized hours after Mexico’s match against Saudi Arabia.

Is Canelo being ridiculous? Given his tremendous outburst, Canelo had no choice but to apologize to Messi and Argentina for what he said and he even wished them the best in messages on Twitter and Instagram: “These past few days I have let myself be carried away by the passion and love that I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” he began. He admitted his mistake: “Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn. I wish both teams a lot of success in their matches today and here we will continue to support Mexico until the end,” he concluded.

Do people prefer Messi over Canelo? The comments on Canelo's apology were immediate: "Obviously "someone" or your representative realized that you were not going to be able to go anywhere because of the idiocy you did and they made you see it, that's why you make this tweet." "He's accepting a mistake like every human being, he's apologizing not only to Messi but to an entire country, and on top of that they criticize him, are they serious?" "You're the best and a great patriot, everything is forgiven." More people joined the cry: "Great Canelo, we Argentines respect you and admire you very much, you're a legend." "Canelo, you did nothing wrong, maybe it was not the right thing to do, but you only defended your country. The saddest thing of all was seeing so many Mexicans supporting Messi." "Well, Canelo, always remember that Argentines love Mexico." "Let's all repeat together… do not write on social networks if we are not in a position… Twitter canceled you for violent… and you realized that you are ridiculous."