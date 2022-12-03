‘Tata’ Martino does the unthinkable with Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach.

Leaked photo of supposed “betrayal” after the match against the Albiceleste.

Did Mexico’s coach betray the team? The result of the match between Mexico and Argentina was painful for Aztec fans who today leaked a controversial pic where you can see Mexico’s coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and Lionel Scaloni, from Argentina, after the match. Did he betray them? The performance of the team has left much to be desired in this World Cup in Qatar. First they were defeated by Poland and in the second game they practically came out to defend themselves without conceding a goal. DID TATA BETRAY MEXICO? And as if this were not enough, to be able to go to the next round, they need a win and a goal difference that puts them above Saudi Arabia. The problem is that in their first two games they have not scored any goals, a situation that has sets off alarms. As if this were not enough, rumors that the coach of the Mexican team had no interest in beating his compatriots grow with the new images circulating on social media where he’s looking especially chummy with Argentina’s coach.

WHAT DID GERARDO ‘TATA’ MARTINO DO WITH LIONEL SACALONI FROM ARGENTINA? An image has been leaked on social media taken in corridor outside of the team dressing rooms. The coaches from Mexico and Argentina greet each other, as well as other members of their respective technical bodies, which raised suspicions among Mexican fans. Despite the defeat, the errors of the Mexican team and the scant possibility of advancing to the next round, coach Gerardo Martino is seen smiling and hugging Scaloni. Some people consider this an act of treason since both are Argentines. Filed Under: Tata Martino Lionel Scaloni Argentina

WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK ABOUT TATA MARTINO AND LIONEL SCALONI? People commented on the Twitter photo: “Mexicans seeing corpses hanging from their bridges: Mexicans seeing a photo of their coach greeting the rival.” “What clowns they are! Is Martino’s fault that they are dead?” Others commented: “And what do you want him to do? How is he not going to be able to greet a colleague? He has a team with 25 Mexicans and a Funes Mori, don’t ask him for miracles.” “Respect the friendship and nationality, he could be your student now he will not be your enemy.” “Can’t you greet the rival coach or how are things going? Filed Under: Tata Martino Lionel Scaloni Argentina

WAS IT WRONG? The photo sparked a lot of controversy: “Speak or criticize Martino’s strategy, painful, so it is impossible to go far in a World Cup with that team profile, or with great luck and stop the nonsense.” “anti football” Martino, who took office in January 2019, inherited a team that at Russia 2018 was the second oldest with an average of close to 29 years. For Qatar, on paper, that didn’t change. Mexico’s gaze is also set on 2026, when it will host the North American World Cup together with the United States and Canada. In addition to conjuring the curse of the fifth game, Gerardo Martino took on the task of launching a generational replacement in Mexico. Will he make it? With information from AP, Marca, SDP Noticias, Telemundo. Filed Under: Tata Martino Lionel Scaloni