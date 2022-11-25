Mhoni Vidente says that the World Cup celebration will be ruined by Putin.

The Russian president refused to stop attacks during the World Cup.

She reveals who the potential winners are. The World Cup in Qatar has been highly anticipated by thousands around the world. It began on November 20 and the stadium has been filled with fans, but it seems that not everything is ideal for the celebration. Mhoni Vidente warns about something that would hamper the celebration. Since before the World Cup started, the Cuban psychic pointed out that Mexico will do well in the World Cup but she didn’t say they’d be winners. Yesterday Memo Ochoa tied the score by stopping a Lewandowski penalty shot at a key moment in the game. Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for the World Cup Qatar 2022 Now Mhoni Vidente surprises everyone again by saying that the World Cup celebration will be ruined by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Will this be another attack by Russian forces? Will war break out in the middle of the World Cup? See her predictions for El Heraldo de México on YouTube. After saying that an Argentine will be the top scorer in Qatar, Mhoni Vidente said that a third World War is about to start and how Putin could start the attacks. Filed Under: Mhoni World Cup

The Cuban psychic says that a third World War is coming “I think it’s a very soulless World Cup that has many obstacles, with many clauses, which oppress women. There are many restrictions on issues of the gay community, very difficult things that I would not have done in Qatar but they say that they gave a lot of money to the organizers and got the authorization to do it there,” Mhoni Vidente began. Later she revealed what was coming for the World Cup, “The president of Russia said, ‘Let’s see if now that the missiles fell in Poland.’ We are one step away from World War III, I had already told you that it starts with a mistake and they say that the missiles fell in Poland by mistake, that they were going to Ukraine.” Filed Under: Mhoni World Seer Qatar.

Mhoni Vidente reveals that Vladimir Putin will continue attacks despite the World Cup “But mistakes cost a lot, more in war… The president of Russia did not want to hold the World Cup because of the situation they are experiencing and all the organizers are seeing it right now,” said Mhoni Vidente and confirmed that after having removed Russia from all the World Cups, he refused to stop his attacks. But it seems there’s not much to worry about. “I don’t see any attack, I see attacks nearby like in Turkey, Istanbul, in France, still in Poland but not in Qatar… Security is top in every way, a party is expected, nobody wants to go, people don’t want to sing because of the situation that country is experiencing,” added the Cuban clairvoyant. Filed Under: Mhoni World Cup

Who the potential cup winners could be After confirming that Vladimir Putin would not stop attacks for the World Cup in Qatar, Mhoni Vidente confirmed again who would be among the possible winners of the cup, “The winners for me are Argentina or Brazil.” She said that, “Mexico will go to the hotel rooms for their suitcases and they will come to the country,” provoking laughter in the forum. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE This was the explanation that the psychic most beloved by Hispanics made regarding the frequent attacks that Putin has been launching against Ukraine and now Poland and it seems that this will not come to an end. If Russia were in the World Cup it is possible that during those days there would be peace, but it will not be like that. With information from BBC, Expansion and Europa Express. Filed Under: Mhoni World Cup Qatar.