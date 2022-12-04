Cristiano Ronaldo scores crazy $500 million deal in Saudi Arabia
After announcing, during the World Cup Qatar 2022, that he was retiring from Manchester United and was now left without a club, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crazy deal for nearly $500 million to play in Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed headlines and not only because of his participation in the World Cup Qatar 2022. In the middle of the World Cup he announced that he would stop playing for Manchester United, which left millions of fans wondering about the player’s future in football.
Some sports commentators even went so far as to insinuate that at 37 it was time for him to retire but nothing could be further from the truth. It took Cristiano Ronaldo a little over a week to find a new club and one that was willing to pay a lot, a lot, of money to have him on its squad.
Although he has not yet signed the agreement, international media have already hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to making a million-dollar move and that the Al Nassr team from Saudi Arabia is offering him $207 million a year.
Multi-million dollar deal
Apparently, the Portuguese footballer landed a sensational two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr in which he would be paid $207 million a year for a total of about $500 million.
If the agreement is finalized, fans will be able to enjoy the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo at least until he is 40 years old, and in a new and interesting combination with the Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar, who is the star of the Arab team, according to Marca.
First the World Cup
For now, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on this World Cup Qatar 2022, in which the Portuguese team has had an outstanding performance. They won both of the matches they have played so far. That couple of victories secured Portugal a place in the round 16, even though they have yet to play the third game in the group stage.
The Portugal striker will wait until the end of this World Cup to finalize the lucrative deal that would lead him to move to Saudi Arabia, according to sources close to the player, reported ESPN. Is he holding out for a better deal?
Deal for Cristiano Ronaldo
Apparently, the football star had already rejected playing with the Al Nassr team last summer, but in the absence of a firm proposal from any elite European club, the Portuguese player could be very close to closing the deal and moving to the Middle East.
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his relationship with Manchester United earlier this month after relations with club bosses became increasingly tumultuous, according to the Daily Mail. Cristiano Ronaldo finds crazy salary deal for close to $ 500 million