Cristiano Ronaldo scores crazy $500 million deal in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a crazy deal.

He’s been offered close to $500 million for 30 months.

The Portuguese striker is about to close a multi-million dollar deal.

After announcing, during the World Cup Qatar 2022, that he was retiring from Manchester United and was now left without a club, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crazy deal for nearly $500 million to play in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed headlines and not only because of his participation in the World Cup Qatar 2022. In the middle of the World Cup he announced that he would stop playing for Manchester United, which left millions of fans wondering about the player’s future in football.

Some sports commentators even went so far as to insinuate that at 37 it was time for him to retire but nothing could be further from the truth. It took Cristiano Ronaldo a little over a week to find a new club and one that was willing to pay a lot, a lot, of money to have him on its squad.

Although he has not yet signed the agreement, international media have already hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to making a million-dollar move and that the Al Nassr team from Saudi Arabia is offering him $207 million a year.