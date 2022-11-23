The players of the Saudi national team ended up ruining Lionel Messi’s World Cup debut.

Argentina loses to Saudi Arabia.

ARGENTINA VS. SAUDI ARABIA: In an exciting match, the players of the Saudi national team ended up ruining the Albiceleste squad’s debut at the World Cup Qatar. Argentina and its star, Lionel Messi, will now have to play to win if they hope to go to round 16.

If there is something that the fans had been waiting for in this World Cup, it was to see Lionel Messi defending the Argentine team and fulfilling the dream of leading his country to win a World Cup. However, the outlook has been complicated after an overwhelming defeat in the first match.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Argentina came out onto the field and the team quickly gained confidence when, in the 10th minute of the match, the football star opened the scoring with a penalty goal. Minutes later, Lautaro Martínez scored the second for the Albiceleste, but a visit to the VAR pointed out that it was not legal.

The South Americans went 1-0 over Saudi Arabia at halftime, but disappointment was coming. In the second half, the Arabian team organized and Saleh Al-Shehri scored the tying goal. Then Saudi Arabia complicated things even more for their rivals.