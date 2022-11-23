Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi’s debut at the World Cup Qatar 2022
The players of the Saudi national team ended up ruining Messi's World Cup debut. Argentina loses to Saudi Arabia in Qatar.
- The players of the Saudi national team ended up ruining Lionel Messi’s World Cup debut.
- Argentina loses to Saudi Arabia.
ARGENTINA VS. SAUDI ARABIA: In an exciting match, the players of the Saudi national team ended up ruining the Albiceleste squad’s debut at the World Cup Qatar. Argentina and its star, Lionel Messi, will now have to play to win if they hope to go to round 16.
If there is something that the fans had been waiting for in this World Cup, it was to see Lionel Messi defending the Argentine team and fulfilling the dream of leading his country to win a World Cup. However, the outlook has been complicated after an overwhelming defeat in the first match.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Argentina came out onto the field and the team quickly gained confidence when, in the 10th minute of the match, the football star opened the scoring with a penalty goal. Minutes later, Lautaro Martínez scored the second for the Albiceleste, but a visit to the VAR pointed out that it was not legal.
The South Americans went 1-0 over Saudi Arabia at halftime, but disappointment was coming. In the second half, the Arabian team organized and Saleh Al-Shehri scored the tying goal. Then Saudi Arabia complicated things even more for their rivals.
Messi’s Argentina is defeated
In the 53rd minute, Salem Al-Dawsari turned the score around. Saudi Arabia would go ahead and would stay that way until the end of the match that ended 2-1, thus giving the first big blow in the World Cup, according to The Associated Press.
This defeat for the favorite Argentina puts an end to the undefeated record of 36 games that it had had for more than two years, specifically since July 2019. The Green Falcons broke all the odds the Albiceleste’s lost for the first time against an Asian team in a World Cup.
What’s next?
The Albiceleste will have to learn and quickly overcome the defeat they suffered on Tuesday at the Lusail stadium if they hope to reach round 16. They still have two more games to play in their fight for qualification in Group C.
Also in Group C are Mexico and Poland, who will meet later today. Argentina will face Mexico on November 26 and Poland on November 30, according to the calendar established by FIFA. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Ruin Messi’s debut in Qatar 2022.