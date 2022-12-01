Soccer star Messi offended Mexico.

Fans support Álvarez.

On Sunday, November 27, a video was released where you can see Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi in Argentina’s locker room and it looks like he’s stepping on, or kicking, a shirt belonging to the Mexican National Team.

This provoked the fury of Mexican fans, who did not hesitate to attack the soccer star on social media, as they considered it an offense to their country. Given this, the most successful contemporary Mexican boxer, Canelo Álvarez, was also enraged by the Messi’s actions.

After the Mexico vs. Argentina match ended in favor of Messi’s squad, a great Mexico vs. Argentina fight arose. Mexicans could not accept the defeat.

After the Mexico vs. Argentina match ended in favor of Messi's squad, a great Mexico vs. Argentina fight arose. Mexicans could not accept the defeat.

The straw that broke the camel's back was a video where the superstar from Argentina, Lionel Messi, was caught allegedly kicking a shirt from the opposing team. The "Tri" shirt was on the ground and the player can be seen with one foot on top of it.