Canelo is angry at Messi for ‘kicking’ Mexico National team shirt
Soccer star Messi has offended Mexico. Mexican boxer Canelo is angry at the Argentine soccer player. Fans support Álvarez.
On Sunday, November 27, a video was released where you can see Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi in Argentina’s locker room and it looks like he’s stepping on, or kicking, a shirt belonging to the Mexican National Team.
This provoked the fury of Mexican fans, who did not hesitate to attack the soccer star on social media, as they considered it an offense to their country. Given this, the most successful contemporary Mexican boxer, Canelo Álvarez, was also enraged by the Messi’s actions.
Messi offends Mexico
After the Mexico vs. Argentina match ended in favor of Messi’s squad, a great Mexico vs. Argentina fight arose. Mexicans could not accept the defeat.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was a video where the superstar from Argentina, Lionel Messi, was caught allegedly kicking a shirt from the opposing team. The “Tri” shirt was on the ground and the player can be seen with one foot on top of it. FILED UNDER: Canelo angry at Messi
Canelo explodes
Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has always shown his love for his nation at every opportunity. He sent the Argentine a message on Twitter, demonstrating that he was as angry as his compatriots.
His tweets were an aggressive response to the soccer player and immediately some Mexican fans began to support Canelo as they were totally convinced that Lionel Messi had disrespected Mexico.
Canelo is very angry with Messi
“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????” was the first tweet that Canelo shared. It got many replies. Some showed support for the boxer and others said he was overreacting.
“May God keep me from finding him!” “Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi because of that sh** he pulled,” the Mexican boxer continued. This led to a fight with sportscaster David Faitelson.
Did he overreact?
The replies to Canelo’s tweet were immediate and some said he was overreacting: “I think you are exaggerating Canelo, the video isn’t clear.” “There is no point in following his game.” “Canelo, here in Argentina people support you a lot, you are letting yourself be carried away by something taken out of context.”
“It has always been said that Argentines aren’t humble, this shows it.” “All the support Canelo! Finally someone has the nerve to tell him!” With information from Medio Teimpo and 24 Horas.