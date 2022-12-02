OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez insults Canelo Álvarez

Model Daniella Chávez insults Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on Twitter.

The statuesque OnlyFans beauty questioned his masculinity.

The controversy over his spat with Messi continues. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez recently criticized Lionel Messi for allegedly disrespecting Mexico by ‘kicking’ a Mexican National Team jersey. Now the Jalisco boxer has a new enemy in Chilean OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez, who poked fun at his masculinity. The Mexican boxer caused so much controversy that many celebrities and athletes came out in defense of the Albiceleste star, saying that he did not do what Canelo said. The situation has angered many people including the OnlyFans model. IS CANELO IN TROUBLE? It is a real war of words on social media that many internet users have weighed in on. Well, after Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and Andrés Guardado defended the Paris Saint Germain star, Daniella Chávez wanted to make it clear that the Mexican boxer falls short in some areas. She got personal, saying Canelo can’t perform as well in the bedroom as he does in the ring. This ignited social media. Now everyone is talking about Canelo Álvarez and Daniella Chávez.

WHAT DID THE MODEL SAY? The Chilean model tweeted: "El Canelo always making a mess. But they have told me that in the other ring he is not very good and he does not reach the second round." A tremendous insult that some applauded and others condemned. Some Mexicans immediately defended him, saying: "But you want your money, your fame and everything that he hoards, you want more fame at his expense, in my country they say something else to what you do." Faced with this comment, Daniella replied: "[email protected]ía Messi's Fame hahaha here we call him by another name hahaha."

WAS IT DISRESPECTFUL? Some people though she got too personal: "Talking about manhood or size to attack a man is very typical in women, the same ones who demand respect and say that the one who talks about a woman it's no man, they are the ones who use the same things hidden behind the feminine stereotype." The model answered each of the messages, saying this about the previous one: "Always the one who feels identified goes out to defend the other hahaha." It may have been disrespectful but she stuck to her position as if she knew what she was talking about.

IT WAS SURPRISING More people joined the controversy: "Hello, beautiful, everyone has their point of view, just like we are all wrong, Messi, he is not perfect, neither is Canelo, much less me, neither are you, beautiful. Let's generate more controversy… Greetings." At one point, the model stopped answering, perhaps because too many were negative like this: "LOL As always showing off, you have to hang on to the fame of others, what a pity." With information from Publímetro and Record.