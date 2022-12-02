Denise Maerker rants about the Mexican National Team’s elimination from the World Cup.

She blames managers and even television stations for putting economic interests first.

She also criticizes the format of the Liga Azteca. Nobody liked it, it was embarrassing, it was a disaster and one of the Aztecs’ worst World Cup performances, according to journalist Denise Maerker. She didn’t hold back, ranting about who was responsible for Mexican National Team’s failure in Qatar. She blamed everyone from managers, to the Mexican tournament formats and even the television stations themselves — where she herself works. She pointed out the problems, broke them down and highlighted them. THE TRICOLOR’S DEFEAT WAS PAINFUL Angry, hurt, frustrated, ashamed … Denise Maerker held nothing back. Her face and her words said it all. She couldn’t contain herself. This World Cup has been a huge disappointment for Mexico fans. It was almost impossible for Mexico to score four goals. They could barely score half of what they needed to move forward. The famous phrase was dusted off: “We played like never before, we lost like always.”

WHAT DID JOURNALIST DENISE MAERKER SAY ABOUT THE MEXICO TEAM? "Soccer is one of the few spaces we have left where we all go together, really all of us, together, without differences, and that gives it incalculable value. That is why it is very sad to experience this frustrating end, and the experts anticipated it. We were going to crash and no one was able to prevent it, to stop it, to remedy the disaster." She added: "It doesn't matter which manager knows more or thinks he knows more, what matters is that together they gather everything they know to make a successful project — that they all point towards the same goal, not that the owners stick with their conflicts of interest such as the timeshare of teams in the league. To see the video click here.

WHAT DOES SHE ASK? "In addition, it must be said, access to new buyers in terms of television rights, this is also self-criticism. That is why today we have to look at ourselves in the mirror. Soccer has always benefited from the money, those of the organizations, those of the governors who use soccer as a political and personal tool in exchange for favors. We include everyone." You cannot aspire to excellence with a line in which 12 of 18 teams qualify for their final phase, very easily. Where mediocrity is rewarded and the development of young players is discouraged, schemes, it must also be said, promoted by economic interests of television stations. "The spectacular failure of the World Cup is outrageous. There are 42 months left for the whistle that will launch the 2026 World Cup, that of Canada, the United States and Mexico. Hopefully decisions are made that hurt, as the fans are hurt today, what we live through," she said. With information from AP, Esto, infobae, Carmen Aristegui.