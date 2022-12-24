No one in Europe wants to hire Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was released from his contract with Manchester United.

Rumors associate him with the possible hiring of Al-Nassr.

It seems that no European team wants to hire Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has been released from his Manchester United contract after a controversial interview in which he put the board of directors in a bad light.

On the other hand, the information came from one of the managers of the German club Eintracht Frankfurt in a documentary on the streaming platform DAZN, where the reasons why the sports clubs in Europe despise him are explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United was effective immediately and was reported to have been mutual. However, the end of his contract was announced after the interview in which he spoke negatively about the team’s technical director.

The Portuguese player reportedly withdrew before the match against Tottenham in a premier league game was over and was suspended following his actions. “That’s why I say that I have no respect for him, because he shows no respect for me,” he declared when asked about his relationship with Ten Hag, the team’s coach.