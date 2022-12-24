Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering because nobody wants to hire him in Europe (PHOTOS)
It seems that no European team wants to hire Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has been released from his Manchester United contract after a controversial interview in which he put the board of directors in a bad light.
On the other hand, the information came from one of the managers of the German club Eintracht Frankfurt in a documentary on the streaming platform DAZN, where the reasons why the sports clubs in Europe despise him are explained.
Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United
The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United was effective immediately and was reported to have been mutual. However, the end of his contract was announced after the interview in which he spoke negatively about the team’s technical director.
The Portuguese player reportedly withdrew before the match against Tottenham in a premier league game was over and was suspended following his actions. “That’s why I say that I have no respect for him, because he shows no respect for me,” he declared when asked about his relationship with Ten Hag, the team’s coach.
They don’t want to hire Cristiano Renaldo in Europe
Ronaldo continues searching for a team within the Champions League that will take him into their ranks for the season, however the Portuguese star has not been able to sign with any club. As they point out, no one wants to hire him.
In the documentary on DAZN, Axel Hellmann, one of the directors of Eintracht Frankfurt, says that Cristiano Ronaldo had knocked on the doors of various European clubs, but that none were interested in signing him, which is shocking given how popular the player is.
Ronaldo in Al-Nassr
At the moment Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a team that will take him. Now there are rumors that the 37-year-old player will join a team from the Middle East. This could be confirmed in the coming weeks.
The Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr publicly declared interest in signing Ronaldo and are expected to make an offer shortly. If Ronaldo accepts the offer, he would be linked to the Arab team until 2025, according to El Universo.