The Portuguese footballer says goodbye to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters into controversy after making strong statements.

This is the reason for his departure from the team. Now it's official! The Manchester United team has just confirmed through a tweet that the 37-year-old will officially leave the team. "Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, effective immediately. The club thanks him for his immense contributions." According to the 'Medio Tiempo' news portal, this happened after he raised controversy in an interview with 'The Sun', where he had a conflict with the owner and the technical director Erik ten Hag because they were going to terminated all relationship despite that it was agreed that they had plans until June 30, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to Manchester United After he made controversial statements, Cristiano Ronaldo is unfazed by the drama generated by the explosive interview aired in the run-up to the World Cup and insisted on Monday that the atmosphere in the team is excellent heading into the tournament. The Associated Press has reported that he appeared unexpectedly at a news conference at the Portuguese rally outside Doha, seeking to dispel doubts about whether the interview with Piers Morgan that aired last week affected morale of the National team.

These were his controversial statements "The best time to speak is now," Cristiano said. "I don't have to worry about what other people think. The group is united and everyone wants to play." "Every player, coach and owner, they all know me and how I think. They've known me since I was 11 years old. I am totally convinced that they are not going to be influenced by what people say or write," he added. Manchester United will ponder how to respond to the Portuguese star after an interview that the club did not authorize and that included criticism of the attitude of some of his teammates. The intrigue was fueled by the cold greeting Cristiano received from Bruno Fernandes, his United teammate, when they first met in Lisbon before the trip to Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo downplayed the episode "I just made a joke with him because he his flight was delayed and I asked him if he had come by boat. It was a joke and you (the press) created a storm, "he noted. "Everything that surrounds Cristiano always gives rise to debate and noise," Cristiano said. "We see it on the television news. It is normal. I accept it. But I reiterate the atmosphere in the team is excellent." The Associated Press news portal indicated that at 37 years old, Cristiano is playing perhaps the last card to win a World Cup, the only great title that is missing from his voluminous list of achievements, some sources close to the famous soccer player pointed out, Marca said.

Do you feel the pressure in Qatar? "The pressure is always the same," he said. "I have carried responsibility since I left home at the age of 12…Sometimes things turn out well, other times they go wrong, but I feel capable of assuming it" the luck of Christiano and Leo Messi have been interconnected for a long time, and the Argentine star is in the same position as his great rival in what will probably also be his last World Cup. The two stars caused a stir on social networks with the publication of a photograph in which they appear playing chess on a Louis Vuitton suitcase. Does anyone want a final between Portugal and Argentina? "To be honest, I would like to be the one to checkmate him," the Portuguese said of Messi. "We will see. It would be pretty. As it happens in chess, it would be magical if it also happened in football". Portugal will debut against Ghana on Thursday.