How much money does Lionel Messi have?

How much money does soccer player star Lionel Messi have?

The player has million dollar contracts.

In addition to football, he has other enterprises. Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has a great career that has brought him worldwide recognition, as well as a millions of dollars thanks to various contracts and partnerships. It is likely to grow with his World Cup win. The Argentine star has a million-dollar contract with his current team, Paris Saint Germain. Messi’s salary is almost $80 million before taxes, which means he makes $42 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Lionel Messi’s early years The man who’s considered one of the best soccer players in the world is originally from Rosario, Argentina. At the age of six he joined the soccer club of Rosario, Newell’s Old Boys, where he began his journey in soccer. At the age of 10, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency so the club sent him to an endocrinologist for treatment. However, an economic crisis made it difficult for his family to pay for it and the club wouldn’t pay either.

Lionel Messi moves to Barcelona Messi’s family sought the support of River Plate, who also refused to finance his treatment. Finally, the Barcelona club offered to pay for the treatment as long as he moved to Barcelona. Lionel moved in with his father. He signed with Barcelona at the age of 13, on the condition that he continue with his treatment and reach a height that would allow him to develop as a footballer. With a lot of hard work, he did it.

Lionel Messi as a professional player The soccer star debuted at 17 in a match against RCD Espanyol. He became the third youngest player on the team. In addition to having been the youngest player to score for the team and one of the best in team history. Messi became the youngest player to be called up by the national team of Argentina in 2006. In 2022 he helped his team win the World Cup. Filed Under: Lionel Messi Money

Messi and his million-dollar contracts In January 2021 it was revealed that the contract Messi signed with Barcelona in 2017 was for $178 million. His salary from the previous contract was $22 million. Messi would go to PSG in August 2021. Despite the fact that his annual salary with PSG is $20 million, it is estimated that his fortune is around $600 million, because he also makes money from his contracts with brands like Adidas, with whom he has a shoe line. What about Cristiano Ronaldo? There has always been a debate among the millions of fans of Messi and Ronaldo, as to who is the better player. At least in terms of money, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Messi out-earns Ronaldo who only has a “modest” fortune of $500 million. Filed Under: Lionel Messi money