Is he on his death bed? New information about Pelé’s illness

New details about his cancer. Brazilian soccer legend Pelé’s cancer has advanced and is now affecting his heart and kidneys according to a medical report published on Wednesday. At the beginning of the 2022 World Cup, it was rumored that he had died, but this was not true. Pelé, 82, has been fighting colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on November 29 so doctors could reassess his treatment, sparking rumors of his death. He will spend Christmas in the hospital, his daughter said in an Instagram post.

Rumors of Pele’s death Rumors circulating on social media claimed that the soccer legend had died after being admitted to the hospital. “The 82-year-old former Brazilian soccer player decompensated while he was sleeping and died upon arrival at the hospital. May he rest in peace,” someone posted. Pele was admitted to the Israelite Albert Einstein Hospital on November 29 to evaluate a change in chemotherapy treatment he had a tumor removed from his colon. In addition, the Brazilian star is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalization.

Pelé's cancer advances According to Excelsior, Pelé is undergoing treatment for colon cancer which "presents a progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," according to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he has been admitted since last November 29. The statement pointed out that the 82-year-old triple world champion "is still hospitalized in a common room, under the necessary medical care from the medical team." Minutes before, his daughters reported that Pelé will spend Christmas in the hospital.

Pelé has many health problems Pelé has suffered from health problems in recent years, including hip surgery which affected his mobility. Since then he has cut back on his public appearances. "Our Christmas at home was called off. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it will be better to stay here, with all the medical care," said Kely Nascimento on Instagram. Aristegui Noticias says that Nascimento thanked his fans for "all the love" he's received from all corners of the planet and, jokingly, promised to turn the room where her father is hospitalized "into a sambadrome" and "make caipirinhas" to celebrate Christmas.

Pelé congratulated Messi Through his Instagram account, the Brazilian soccer star congratulated Lionel Mess from the Sao Paulo hospital where he's being treated.. From idol to idol, the two have admired each other throughout their careers. "Today football continued to tell its story, as always, in an exciting way. Lionel Messi winning his first World Cup, as he deserved for his career. Surely Diego is smiling now," wrote the 82-year-old former soccer player.