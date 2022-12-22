Florinda Meza congratulates Lionel Messi with a very unique photo

Florinda Meza celebrated Argentina’s triumph with a photo of Lionel Messi.

The star appears in a suit of the famous character of El chavo del 8, Quico.

His wife appears next to him. Mexican actress Florinda Meza celebrated Argentina’s triumph with a photo of Lionel Messi accompanied by his then girlfriend, now wife, dressed in a Quico suit — the famous character who appeared on the Chavo del 8 show that was very famous throughout Latin America. The post was made by the actress and writer through her official Twitter account, as a tribute to the Argentine star who was finally able to achieve his dream of being world champion and obtaining practically all the awards that an international player desires. RIVALRY BETWEEN MEXICANS AND ARGENTINES Although there has always been a union between Mexicans and pampas, in recent months there have been some spats between celebrities from both countries, and all because of the clashes between the two teams in the World Cup in Qatar, where the Mexicans lost to the Albicelestes, who beat them 2-0. Messi’s celebration in the dressing room prompted the boxer Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez to lash out at him, and other famous Argentines responded to him, creating an uproar. However, the actress left all that aside and showed her great love for the land of the Albiceleste star.

WHAT MESSAGE DID FLORINDA MEZA SEND TO LIONEL MESSI? As if she were in her role as Doña Florinda, the actress shared a photograph of the star in a Quico suit, from Chavo del 8, together with his wife. She wrote the following: “Very well played, you are the best in the world! Congratulations to all my beloved Argentines from the beautiful virtual neighborhood.” Many people immediately were flattered by the great gesture of humility that the artist showed towards the world champion. They did not hesitate for a second to respond to the great writer who gave life to one of the most famous programs in Latin America. Filed Under: Florinda Meza Lionel Messi

WHAT DID PEOPLE SAY? People, especially from Argentina, immediately responded to the writer: "That you congratulate us, who brought us many smiles from the start, is a very, very enormous compliment. Thank you very much Florinda Meza, always in our hearts." "God bless you dear Florinda." Someone also excitedly wrote: "Doña Florinda gave me a like! The incredible thing about this network. My grandfather (Juan Nieto, an Andalusian who immigrated to Argentina in the 50s) loved her program. One of the most beautiful memories I have of him is his laugh watching El Chavo del 8. Thank you for so much!

MOST BELOVED Other people joined in the praise: "I'm dying how cute! Blessings Florinda. I never tire of seeing Chavo del 8. He misses you and your husband very much. Greetings from Argentina and thanks for everything you have given us!" "Thank you Doña Florinda, most of us Argentines grew up watching El Chavo for generations, Chespirito would be very happy…" "Nooo!!! I go crazy!!! look at this tremendous greeting!!!! Diego, a fan of El Chavo, Messi dressed as Quico and Doña Florinda greeting Messi!! THANK YOU GENIUS!!!!" "Greetings from Argentina, the guy and Mrs. Florinda are eternal whenever they were on the screen of a channel and I think that now they are seen on the internet." With information from Excelsior.