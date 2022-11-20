Once again, Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing is postponed
His nightmare continues. Once again, Pablo Lyle's sentencing hearing is postponed. The Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
It was expected that yesterday would be the day that the Mexican actor Pablo Lyle would receive his sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died after a road rage incident in Miami, Florida in 2019. However, the sentencing hearing was postponed again.
Judge Marisa Tinkler said the following: “If anyone is here for Mr. Lyle’s case, thank you, I appreciate you being here, but we have to reschedule, see you in two weeks,” without going into more detail about the reasons for her decision. She did give the date and time for the new hearing: November 28 at 8:30 am.
Pablo Lyle’s sentencing
According to Las Estrellas, the decision to postpone Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s sentencing is a legal strategy by his lawyers who are appealing his conviction and requested a new trial. They want to explain to the judge that there were several inconsistencies in the case.
“The reasons given by the defense are the following: They requested at the beginning of the trial that it be carried out in another state or in another city further from Florida and the judge denied it. The lawyers say that because of the media coverage of the case, they believe that the jury was influenced and the decision was not made objectively,” said journalist Ana María Alvarado.
Was it his lawyer’s fault?
According to Univisión, the reason why Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing was postponed again is because his lawyer could not attend “for medical reasons”. “Today, the only thing I want to tell you is that we feel, honor and deeply regret the pain of each and every one of those involved,” said Sylvia Lyle, the actor’s sister.
The images of the Mirreyes vs. Godinez star saying goodbye to his wife de él, Ana Araujo, and his other relatives de él after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter immediately went viral on social media. Users have closely followed this tragic case.
How long could Pablo Lyle spend in prison?
Currently, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is being held at the El Doral Correctional Center in Miami, Florida, awaiting his sentence or, even better, a new trial, according to El Financiero. He has been detained since October 4 because he was denied the option of continuing under house arrest after his guilty verdict.
Otto Aguilar, Juan Ricardo Hernández’s stepson, has asked that the actor be given the maximum sentence, which is 15 years, although he mentioned in an interview with Primer Impacto that he would be “happy” if he served ten years because he is aware that Lyle did not intend to murder his stepfather.