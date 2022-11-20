Once again, Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing is postponed.

His nightmare continues.

The Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

It was expected that yesterday would be the day that the Mexican actor Pablo Lyle would receive his sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died after a road rage incident in Miami, Florida in 2019. However, the sentencing hearing was postponed again.

Judge Marisa Tinkler said the following: “If anyone is here for Mr. Lyle’s case, thank you, I appreciate you being here, but we have to reschedule, see you in two weeks,” without going into more detail about the reasons for her decision. She did give the date and time for the new hearing: November 28 at 8:30 am.

Pablo Lyle’s sentencing

According to Las Estrellas, the decision to postpone Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s sentencing is a legal strategy by his lawyers who are appealing his conviction and requested a new trial. They want to explain to the judge that there were several inconsistencies in the case.

“The reasons given by the defense are the following: They requested at the beginning of the trial that it be carried out in another state or in another city further from Florida and the judge denied it. The lawyers say that because of the media coverage of the case, they believe that the jury was influenced and the decision was not made objectively,” said journalist Ana María Alvarado.