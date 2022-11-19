A victory for Democrats.

California Rep. Karen Bass has been elected mayor of Los Angeles.

She makes history as the first woman to be elected mayor of LA.

Karen Bass wins. California Representative Democrat Karen Bass was elected mayor of Los Angeles, according to media projections released on Wednesday. She makes history by becoming the first woman to assume the reins of the second largest city in the United States.

Bass, 69, defeated businessman Rick Caruso, who invested more than $100 million of his own fortune in his mayoral bid, breaking local spending records and injecting unprecedented amounts into advertising, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Caruso, a former Republican turned Democrat, held a slight advantage as the first vote counts rolled in but ultimately could not beat Bass, who will become the second Black mayor to lead this city of about 3.9 million residents.

Born in South Los Angeles, Bass had represented California’s 47th District, which encompasses part of the city, in the US Congress for nearly 10 years. Filed Under: Karen Bass elected Mayor of LA