Undocumented immigrants risk deportation if they vote in the midterms
The 2022 midterm elections are very soon. Undocumented immigrants can't vote. There are serious consequences for voting illegally.
A poll released on Monday reveals seventy-one percent of Americans believe the future of the country is at stake in November’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be determined and various state and local officials are on the ballot.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that voters are motivated despite intense pessimism and discontent with the political situation in the country. Close to the November 8 elections, 80% of those surveyed said that voting this year will be very or extremely important.
Who can vote?
According to USA.gov the requirements to vote in federal elections are: you must be a US citizen, meet the requirements of proof of residence in each state (though homeless people can vote), and you must be 18 years old.
“In most states you can register to vote before you turn 18, if you’ll be 18 on Election Day,” says California’s website. In addition, it is necessary for citizens to be registered before the deadline in each state.
Who CAN’T vote?
On the other hand, the site points out that non-citizens, including residents with Green Cards cannot vote in federal elections. “If you are not a US citizen, registering to vote or voting in federal elections is considered a crime,” the page notes.
Other people who cannot vote in the United States include some felons depending on state laws, and some people with mental disabilities, according to information reviewed by MundoNOW.
What can happen to undocumented immigrants who vote?
Regarding the consequences of voting if you are undocumented, the site reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) “can deny citizenship (naturalization) or deport non-citizens who have voted or registered to vote.”
The midterms are important to Republicans and Democrats, albeit for diametrically opposite reasons. The survey reveals how this year's elections are taking place in a unique environment, in which voters are exhausted by the political situation, but at the same time they are determined to participate and try to change it.
Will many people vote in the midterm elections?
This could lead to a large turnout at the polls, according to AP. Since the 2018 midterm elections, the population has become more pessimistic about the situation in the country and the rights of the people: 70% are dissatisfied with the national situation, compared to 58% in October four years ago.
Republicans are intensely unhappy now that a Democrat is president. And while Democrats are less dissatisfied compared to when Donald Trump was president, they remain quite unsettled about where the country is headed, according to the poll cited.