Undocumented immigrants risk deportation if they vote in the midterms

The 2022 midterm elections are very soon.

Authorities say undocumented immigrants can’t vote.

There are serious consequences for voting illegally.

A poll released on Monday reveals seventy-one percent of Americans believe the future of the country is at stake in November’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be determined and various state and local officials are on the ballot.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that voters are motivated despite intense pessimism and discontent with the political situation in the country. Close to the November 8 elections, 80% of those surveyed said that voting this year will be very or extremely important.

Who can vote?

According to USA.gov the requirements to vote in federal elections are: you must be a US citizen, meet the requirements of proof of residence in each state (though homeless people can vote), and you must be 18 years old.

“In most states you can register to vote before you turn 18, if you’ll be 18 on Election Day,” says California’s website. In addition, it is necessary for citizens to be registered before the deadline in each state.