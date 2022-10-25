A woman is arrested for allegedly stealing from a Walmart.

TeddyJo Marie Fliam was arrested for not scanning all her items at the self-checkout.

She had been stealing from Walmart regularly.

Michigan authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. Store security was notified when the young woman was caught not scanning all of her items in the self-checkout. Local authorities have revealed the value of merchandise she stole.

According to the New York Post, TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, is being accused of stealing items from Walmart by failing to scan all of them at the self-checkout. The store is located in Alpena County.

The woman was reported by loss prevention workers when they realized she was not scanning all of her items. After complaining about her, Fliam became agitated and denied that she was skipping items when she confronted a loss prevention worker and left the store, according to Fox 2.

Walmart has become one of the most popular stores in the country and thefts have increased in recent years. So far, the case of the Michigan woman arrested after being accused of merchandise theft is still being investigated.