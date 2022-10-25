Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from the Walmart self-checkout
Michigan authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. Store security was notified when the young woman was caught not scanning all of her items in the self-checkout. Local authorities have revealed the value of merchandise she stole.
According to the New York Post, TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, is being accused of stealing items from Walmart by failing to scan all of them at the self-checkout. The store is located in Alpena County.
The woman was reported by loss prevention workers when they realized she was not scanning all of her items. After complaining about her, Fliam became agitated and denied that she was skipping items when she confronted a loss prevention worker and left the store, according to Fox 2.
Walmart has become one of the most popular stores in the country and thefts have increased in recent years. So far, the case of the Michigan woman arrested after being accused of merchandise theft is still being investigated.
She had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise
Notably, the incident prompted the store to review its security camera footage which showed that Fliam had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise by failing to scan it from Walmart since April. The woman was arrested at her Alpena home last month and she is charged with retail fraud in the first degree.
The Alpena County Walmart loss prevention team recently began cracking down on thefts at the self-checkout, with Michigan State Police recording two similar incidents in which people were arrested after exchanging barcodes while items were removed.
“I’m sure Walmart isn’t dying for this”
Over the years, Walmart stores have started using artificial intelligence to crack down on self-checkout theft starting in 2019. Cameras have been used to make sure all bagged items are scanned.
After the woman's arrest was made known, some users weighed in: "With the prices of everything now, people cannot afford to live, I'm sure that Walmart is not dying for this," said one user.
“We continuously invest in people, programs and technology”
The system, known internally as Missing Scan Detection, can monitor automated and manned pay stations and reports potential missed scans to an assistant who can investigate. “Walmart is making a true investment to ensure the safety of our customers and associates,” a Walmart spokesperson said at the time.
“Over the past three years, the company has invested more than $500 million in an effort to prevent, reduce and deter crime in our stores and parking lots. We continually invest in people, programs and technology to keep our stores and communities safe.” Filed Under: Woman Arrested Stealing Walmart