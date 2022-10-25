Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of Great Britain.

He will replace Liz Truss, who is stepping down after six weeks.

"I grew up working in the store, delivering medicine," he said during the campaign. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first leader of color and the nation's third leader this year. Rishi Sunak competed to rule Great Britain and lost. He now has another chance, and the chance to say "I told you so." The former British Treasury chief will replace Liz Truss. Truss resigned after a bumpy 45-day term and Boris Johnson abandoned his bid to return, leaving Sunak as the winner of the race for the job he didn't win just two months ago.

Britain’s first non-white leader The victory in the vote among party leaders is vindication for Sunak, who warned during his last campaign that Truss’s plans for tax cuts were unwise and would wreak havoc. So it was. Truss resigned last week after her tax-cut package spooked financial markets, plunged the value of sterling and vaporized her authority. Sunak will be the first British non-white leader and the first Hindu to take office. He’s 42, so he’ll also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years, a political prodigy whose youthful looks, smart suits, and confident, single-minded demeanor earned him the nickname “Dishy Rishi” in British media.

Who is Rishi Sunak? Sunak still has to overcome the accusations of his opponents, who brand him a traitor for abandoning the Johnson government when it capsized amid ethics scandals. The almost simultaneous resignation of Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 5 set off a chain reaction. Within 48 hours, some 50 members of the government resigned, and Johnson was forced to step down. Sunak described it as a matter of principle and said he wanted to repair “lost trust” in politics. He also accused Truss of offering “fairy tales” with her promise of immediate tax cuts, when he believed containing runaway inflation was a higher priority.

Rishi Sunak is the son of immigrants “I would rather lose after fighting for the things that I firmly believe are right for our country, and be true to my values, than lose on a false promise,” Sunak said in a BBC interview. Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton, on the south coast of England, to parents of Indian origin that were born in East Africa. He grew up in a middle-class family — his father was a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist — and says he inherited their hard work ethic. “I grew up working in the store, delivering medicine,” he said during the campaign. “I worked as a waiter at the neighborhood Indian restaurant.” He has described how his parents saved up money to send him to Winchester College, one of the most luxurious and expensive boarding schools in Britain.