Democrats retain control of the United States Senate
DEMOCRATS RETAIN POWER! The Democratic party seems to have benefited from the midterm elections and achieved its goal in the Senate. Estimates give the Republicans one seat less than they needed to gain control. This, without a doubt, benefited the Democratic Party and of course the current administration.
One of US president Joe Biden’s main concerns during the midterms was the number of congressional seats this party would win and how the Republican party would be positioned regarding Donald Trump’s threats in this regard. If they continue to hold power, Joe Biden and will have a better chance of advancing their legislative priorities.
The Democratic party has won control of the United States Senate with 50 seats with the imminent victory of Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, according to projections on Saturday reported by the EFE agency. So far, the votes are looking good for Biden and the Democrats.
This means that Joe Biden’s party retains the majority in the Senate, compared to the 49 Republicans seats so far, according to the projections, the EFE agency indicated. They are expected to hold power.
Is victory final?
Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday, rebuffing Republican efforts to retake the chamber and tank President Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the Republican Party struggled to muster a slim majority there, The Associated Press reported.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to retain the Senate. Her victory reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the United States this election year. The electoral response was one of the most anticipated by Biden, who hinted he will be running in 2024.
Was Nevada ‘impossible’ to win?
Seeking re-election in an economically troubled state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable member of the Senate, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated, AP indicated.
“We did a lot and will do a lot more for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said Saturday night. “The American people rejected — soundly rejected — the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country,” the AP noted.
Is Georgia the next step?
With the results in Nevada now decided, Georgia is the only state where both parties are still vying for a Senate seat. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a December 6 runoff. The race for the Alaska Senate has advanced to a ranked-choice vote, although the seat will remain in the hands of Republicans, according to the AP.
Democratic control of the Senate ensures a smoother process for Biden’s cabinet appointments and judicial selections, including potential Supreme Court vacancies. The party will also retain control over committees and have the power to conduct investigations or oversee the Biden administration. It will also be able to reject legislation submitted by the House if the GOP wins that chamber. Filed Under: Democrats Win Senate Power