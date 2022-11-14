Democrats retain control of the United States Senate

Democrats retain control of the Senate.

So far they have won 50 seats.

Republicans have 49 seats.

DEMOCRATS RETAIN POWER! The Democratic party seems to have benefited from the midterm elections and achieved its goal in the Senate. Estimates give the Republicans one seat less than they needed to gain control. This, without a doubt, benefited the Democratic Party and of course the current administration.

One of US president Joe Biden’s main concerns during the midterms was the number of congressional seats this party would win and how the Republican party would be positioned regarding Donald Trump’s threats in this regard. If they continue to hold power, Joe Biden and will have a better chance of advancing their legislative priorities.

