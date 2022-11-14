Six dead after vintage planes collide in midair in Dallas air show
Authorities confirm six people were killed. There was a midair collision between two vintage military planes. The incident occurred in Dallas, Texas.
- Authorities confirm six people were killed.
- There was a midair collision between two vintage military planes.
- The incident occurred in Dallas, Texas.
Yesterday afternoon, a shocking video began to circulate on social media that shows the exact moment of a spectacular midair collision between two vintage military planes. Now, they confirm six people were killed after the accident in Dallas, Texas.
Two vintage war planes collided in midair last Saturday during an air show at Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided due to causes not yet determined.
Six confirmed dead after plane crash in Dallas
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision that occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show, according to EFE Agency.
The unfortunate death toll in the fateful plane crash accident in Dallas has been confirmed. The Associated Press reported that six people died when the two historic planes collided and crashed to the ground at the air show.
Six people died at the Wings Over Dallas air show
The coroner has determined that six people died at the Wings Over Dallas air show, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. Authorities are still trying to identify the victims, he added.
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Videos posted on social media show that the fighter plane apparently collided with the bomber, after which both crashed to the ground in a huge ball of fire.
“We have had a terrible tragedy in our city”
Debris from the planes fell onto southbound Highway 67, which had to be closed after the crash, according to CNN. The Boeing-17 was part of the Commemorative Air Force collection, nicknamed the “Texas Raiders,” and was one of only nine still in flight condition.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter after the crash: “We had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an air show. “The videos are heartbreaking. Please pray for the souls who have risen to heaven to entertain and educate our families today,” Johnson said.
This is not the first time an air accident of this magnitude have occurred
Safety at aerobatic displays — particularly with vintage military aircraft — has been a source of concern for years. In 2011, 11 people died in Reno when a P-51 Mustang plane crashed into the crowd.
In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The agency in charge of aviation safety said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II bombers and in which 23 people died. With information from EFE, The Associated Press and CNN. Click here to see the spectacular incident.