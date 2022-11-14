Six dead after vintage planes collide in midair in Dallas air show

Authorities confirm six people were killed.

There was a midair collision between two vintage military planes.

The incident occurred in Dallas, Texas.

Yesterday afternoon, a shocking video began to circulate on social media that shows the exact moment of a spectacular midair collision between two vintage military planes. Now, they confirm six people were killed after the accident in Dallas, Texas.

Two vintage war planes collided in midair last Saturday during an air show at Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided due to causes not yet determined.

Six confirmed dead after plane crash in Dallas

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision that occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show, according to EFE Agency.

The unfortunate death toll in the fateful plane crash accident in Dallas has been confirmed. The Associated Press reported that six people died when the two historic planes collided and crashed to the ground at the air show.