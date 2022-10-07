Pablo Lyle’s brother begs for help after the guilty verdict (PHOTOS)
Pablo Lyle's brother pleads for his brother's well-being. Jorge Lyle believes in the word of God. Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter.
Pablo Lyle’s family has been visibly affected after the final verdict was pronounced yesterday afternoon in the Mexican actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial. He hit a 63-year-old man named Juan Ricardo Hernández, who later died of his injuries.
It turns out that Pablo Lyle was found guilty and could be sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. However this decision will be made by the judge in another hearing. Pablo Lyle’s brother, Jorge, begged for help on Instagram because he is very upset about his brother’s potential prison sentence.
Pablo’s brother speaks out about what happened with the Mexican actor
Jorge Lyle is the former champion of the TV Azteca reality show La Isla, he is also a fitness coach and influencer. Lyle’s brother managed to win the 3rd season of this survival reality show with a prize of nearly $100,000, reported Metro World News.
Jorge sends a prayer for his brother
The fitness trainer shared a prayer asking for strength: “Heart of Jesus, you are great and merciful, that is why I beg you to help Pablo in this difficult moment that he is going through. I want you to give him the strength and courage that he needs to face each of his problems,” he began writing.
Pablo Lyle found guilty
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty on Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63. The incident occurred in 2019. Lyle, 35, had told Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, at the start of the case in the Miami-Dade Criminal Court, that on his own initiative and under the advice of his lawyers he would not testify in court. The Mexican actor explained that his decision was not due to any pressure, according to EFE.
