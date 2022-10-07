Pablo Lyle’s brother begs for help after the guilty verdict (PHOTOS)

Pablo Lyle’s brother pleads for his brother’s well-being.

Jorge Lyle believes in the word of God.

Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter.

Pablo Lyle’s family has been visibly affected after the final verdict was pronounced yesterday afternoon in the Mexican actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial. He hit a 63-year-old man named Juan Ricardo Hernández, who later died of his injuries.

It turns out that Pablo Lyle was found guilty and could be sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. However this decision will be made by the judge in another hearing. Pablo Lyle’s brother, Jorge, begged for help on Instagram because he is very upset about his brother’s potential prison sentence.

Pablo’s brother speaks out about what happened with the Mexican actor

Jorge Lyle is the former champion of the TV Azteca reality show La Isla, he is also a fitness coach and influencer. Lyle’s brother managed to win the 3rd season of this survival reality show with a prize of nearly $100,000, reported Metro World News.

Jorge Lyle published an Instagram Story that reveals how affected he is by his brother’s verdict. Jorge asked people for help getting through this terrible moment they are facing as a family. Filed Under: Brother of Pablo Lyle