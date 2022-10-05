Guilty! Pablo Lyle is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter (VIDEO)

Prosecutor asks for the maximum of 15 years in prison.

Pablo Lyle’s defense team had an ace up their sleeves.

Pablo Lyle is found guilty.

After three years of legal proceedings and a week-long trial, actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after an altercation with Cuban, Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died after being hit by the actor. Lyle was taken into police custody.

The arguments by the actor ‘s defense were not enough to convince the jury of Lyle’s innocence and now it is estimated that Pablo Lyle’s sentence will be handed down at the end of October. However, the worst thing is that the prosecutor’s office is asking for the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the actor’s lawyers will seek for him to serve as little time as possible, in addition to the three years he’s already served while awaiting trial.

The judge said that the actor does not represent a danger to society but will still be in police custody until he is sentenced. Just a few hours before the verdict was known, the soap opera actor’s defense had an ace up their sleeves on the last day of testimony, so the Mexican heartthrob still had hope on Tuesday.

According to reports from journalist Tanya Charry of El Gordo y la Flaca, Pablo Lyle’s team of lawyers had a very moving and “intense” last day of trial, as the Mexican’s defense closed its arguments trying to demonstrate to the jury that many of the witnesses brought by the prosecutor’s office were not credible.