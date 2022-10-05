Guilty! Pablo Lyle is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter (VIDEO)
After three years of legal proceedings and a week-long trial, actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after an altercation with Cuban, Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died after being hit by the actor. Lyle was taken into police custody.
The arguments by the actor ‘s defense were not enough to convince the jury of Lyle’s innocence and now it is estimated that Pablo Lyle’s sentence will be handed down at the end of October. However, the worst thing is that the prosecutor’s office is asking for the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the actor’s lawyers will seek for him to serve as little time as possible, in addition to the three years he’s already served while awaiting trial.
The judge said that the actor does not represent a danger to society but will still be in police custody until he is sentenced. Just a few hours before the verdict was known, the soap opera actor’s defense had an ace up their sleeves on the last day of testimony, so the Mexican heartthrob still had hope on Tuesday.
According to reports from journalist Tanya Charry of El Gordo y la Flaca, Pablo Lyle’s team of lawyers had a very moving and “intense” last day of trial, as the Mexican’s defense closed its arguments trying to demonstrate to the jury that many of the witnesses brought by the prosecutor’s office were not credible.
PABLO LYLE COULD SPEND 15 YEARS IN PRISON
Pablo Lyle’s team of lawyers prepared themselves with concise arguments to convince the jury that the testimony from the prosecution presented an initial statement of the case and when they arrived at court they had changed their statements.
The journalist from El Gordo y la Flaca, Tanya Charry was outside the court in Miami where the actor was waiting for the verdict, which came at around 4 in the afternoon, said: “According to the lawyers, this is going to create a reasonable doubt to the members of the jury, which would be equivalent to saying that Pablo is innocent,” she said.
THE MEXICAN’S LAWYERS PRESENTED “SHARP” ARGUMENTS TO THE JURY
Another quite crucial aspect on the last day of Pablo Lyle’s trial was that the actor chose not to testify about what happened three years ago on the Miami street when he hit 63-year-old Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández. It shocked viewers but there was a powerful reason — the actor’s lawyers recommended that he not take the stand because, due to the passage of time, he may not remember some details of his initial statements.
“The prosecutor’s office, of course, in its final argument, wants to show that Pablo was not afraid at the time the incident happened, what he had was anger and how Mr. Delfino (Lyle’s brother-in-law) in the middle of an argument was able to hold him, he was able to stop him. Mr. Pablo Lyle, who had not even argued with Mr. Hernández, the first thing he did was hit him,” said Tanya Charry.
PABLO LYLE’S OTHER DEFENSE STRATEGY
Not only did Pablo Lyle not testify in his own case, neither did his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the altercation with Juan Ricardo Hernández. Delfino interacted more with the victim than the actor himself, so this was part of the defense strategy.
The journalist from El Gordo y la Flaca said: “The Prosecutor’s Office says that there is no evidence that Mr. Hernández had a weapon in his car, that there is no evidence that Mr. Hernández opened Mr. Delfino’s door, but it will be decided in the next few minutes… Pablo Lyle did not testify today, we were all surprised when Mr. Lucas Delfino, who was the person who was driving the car, did not testify either, for many connoisseurs he was a key person in this case…” said Tanya Charry.
PEOPLE ARE DIVIDED ABOUT LYLE’S GUILT
A few minutes after hearing the final verdict in Pablo Lyle’s trial, El Gordo y la Flaca’s video shows dozens of comments from people giving their opinion regarding the incident: “I hope they set him free, poor man, he has already spent many years suffering from this mistake.” “That happens every day everywhere, I mean the anger of the drivers, it is incredible to see how patience is lacking when driving, it is not common to see what the deceased did, that is, to hit the window of the car, unfortunately they responded to his audacity and the results were fatal for him.”
More people said: “I am Mexican and I love my race!!! But if this guy is declared not guilty, how sad for the other man’s family, the truth is he deserves to be locked up for being arrogant.” “Whatever the verdict, there is a great lesson in this case… We must learn to control anger. For a moment of lack of control this man ended someone’s life and in turn with his own. God take control.” “That he should pay for his anger yes, he shouldn’t have hit the man either, but he didn’t do it to take the life of that man who was also very aggressive, one year Pablo pays and that’s it his nightmare.” “Anyone can be him, in an uncontrolled moment.” SEE THE VIDEO FROM EL GORDO Y LA FLACA HERE