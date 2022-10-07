Acclaimed Korean cartoonist Kim Jung Gi dies at 47

He collaborated with major brands.

Kim Jung broke his own Guinness World Record.

He was famous for his intricate cartoon drawings.

Recently tragic news flooded the international art world, upon learning that Kim Jung Gi, the acclaimed Korean cartoonist had died at the age of 47.

The acclaimed artist from South Korea drew dense, intricately detailed scenes with incredible speed, often before a live audience. He also narrated them as he worked, sharing his process with his enraptured fans as he created a fully realized work of art before their eyes.

Kim, an influential comic book artist, died suddenly this week, according to his US agent, reported CNN. Kim Jung Gi was only 47 years old so he should have been looking forward to a long career.

The artist was in Paris for an exhibition of his work when he experienced chest pains shortly before flying to New York where he was supposed to appear at Comic Con. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to a statement shared on his verified social media accounts.