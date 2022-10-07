Radio star Bernard McGuirk dies.

He was 64 years old.

“We will all miss Bernie more than words can express.” THE LAST GOODBYE TO A STAR. Radio star Bernard McGuirk has died at the age of 64. Relatives, colleagues and fans of the famous American broadcaster mourned his death and paid tribute to his incalculable talent and wit. On Wednesday, October 5, at the age of 64, Bernard McGuirk, who was not only the star of the radio morning show Bernie & Sid but a legend at WABC, passed away after fighting a tough battle with prostate cancer. Radio star Bernard McGuirk dies at 64 WABC radio veteran and co-host of the morning show Bernie & Sid was just days away from his 65th birthday when he lost his battle with cancer, according to The Sun. After the sad news was announced, his colleagues and friends expressed their feelings on social media. “On behalf of John and Margo Catsimatidis and the entire #WABC family, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Bernie McGuirk,” 77 WABC announced on Twitter. “We will all miss Bernie more than words can express.”

A void in America’s hearts Bernie McGuirk’s death struck such a chord at the station that Chad Lopez, president of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, addressed a statement to the team noting that “Bernie was not just half the Bernie and Sid in the morning; Bernie was part of the fabric of WABC.” “Listeners around the world began their days with Bernie’s charismatic wit and insight, from tragic events to the everyday lives of Americans,” he added. “His absence will leave a hole not only in WABC but in the airwaves and in the hearts of America.”

“We will all miss you” “Bernie was our brother, our friend, our mentor, our colleague. We will all miss Bernie more than words can express,” Lopez concluded his emotional words about McGuirk. He was not the only one to express admiration for him. TV and radio presenter Mark Simone noted on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news. The great Bernard McGuirk has passed away. Bernie was a dear colleague, competitor and friend. He will never be replaced or forgotten. With Imus, doing the Cardinal and all the other times he showed his brilliance.”

A brilliant career in radio and TV McGuirk was a street interviewer for MSNBC TV’s Imus in the Morning for a decade and then an executive producer of the show, before partnering in 2016 with Sid Rosenberg to co-host Bernie & Sid, which first aired mid-morning and then occupied the first morning slot. “Bernie was my partner and my friend. He was always the smartest guy in the room and I was lucky enough to be the guy next to him,” Rosenberg said. “I know our listeners join me in mourning the loss of radio and New York.” The beloved broadcaster is survived by his wife Carol and his two children, Melanie and Brendan.