Radio host Jim Matthews was murdered.

His girlfriend and children were injured in the attack.

Authorities are investigating the case. Local radio host, Jim Matthews, was murdered inside his home in Michigan. It was also reported that the host’s girlfriend and children were injured in the terrifying attack by a house guest. Local Michigan authorities are investigating the terrible incident. Violence in the US has been rising in recent years, which has caused panic among citizens in various parts of the country. In the case of the radio host, it was established that the main suspect is in custody. RADIO HOST JIM MATTHEWS MURDERED Detroit local WWJ 950 radio host Jim Matthews, 57, suffered a terrible fate when he was murdered inside the home he shared with his girlfriend and children. Initial reports indicate that the announcer was stabbed. His girlfriend and children were also injured in the attack, according to The Sun. The person who killed the announcer also stabbed the radio announcer’s girlfriend and children, local media reported. He apparently was found in the basement attempting to take his own life.

What happened to the family? Local media reported that the family invited their neighbor over and he killed the WWJ 950 host. A statement published by the Chesterfield Township, Michigan police said that the news anchor was found dead inside his home and the case is being classified as a “domestic” incident. “The Chesterfield Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a domestic situation involving a murder and attempted suicide,” the Chesterfield Township Police Department reported. At the time, it was revealed that the announcer’s girlfriend and daughter managed to escape from the house where the incident occurred.

How did the announcer’s girlfriend escape? Although she suffered serious injuries, the announcer’s girlfriend managed to escape the neighbor’s attack. The host’s girlfriend reportedly ran away from her assailant with Matthews’ five-year-old daughter and, after leaving the property, she flagged down a driver for help, TMZ reported. The 5-year-old girl and the woman were both injured and the driver who rescued Matthews’ daughter and girlfriend called 911. The outlet revealed that the police had to force their way into the family’s home where they found Jim Matthews, dead.

Did they find the suspect? TMZ indicated that the police found Matthews’ son tied up in a closet. The child was immediately helped by the authorities while several officers began to search for the person responsible for the attack. The authorities revealed that the main suspect was found in the basement of the house. The neighbor who attacked Jim Matthews and his family was overdosing on heroin and suffering from self-inflicted injuries, apparently attempting suicide, TMZ reported. At the moment, the Chesterfield Township authorities are investigating the causes that led to the fatal attack against the announcer, his girlfriend and his children.

How are the victims doing? In the statement released by the Chesterfield Township Police Department, they revealed that the suspect in the murder as well as the three victims are hospitalized at the moment. According to local media reports, both the announcer’s girlfriend and edest son are in serious condition. “We have a deceased white male, 57 years old. The suspect and the three surviving victims were taken to an area hospital. This is a tragic situation, but there is no threat to the community at this time,” Chesterfield Township Police said. The announcer’s daughter is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody. Filed Under: Broadcaster Jim Matthews Murdered

‘Many Tears Have Been Shed’ WWJ Radio, released a statement about Jim Matthews’ death. They stated that he hosted the nightly news for almost seven years. They also said they were “heartbroken” by the tragedy . TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “Jim worked as an overnight newscaster for almost seven years. He often talked to his co-workers about his children and his love for them and his adventures at school. Many tears have been shed in our newsroom this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family and friends.” WWJ 950 radio said. Filed Under: Broadcaster Jim Matthews Murdered