The Popocatépetl volcano is active.

Authorities confirm an eruption and an earthquake.

People are warned to stay away from the volcano.

ATTENTION! ACTIVE VOLCANO IN MEXICO. The Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico is active and local authorities, who have been monitoring its activity for hours, report a strong eruption that has spewed fragments and has even caused an earthquake.

Scientists reported that the imposing volcano, located between the states of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico, has woken up and it has registered activity. In little more than 24 hours authorities have already confirmed some eruptions. They spotted several plumes of smoke and felt an earthquake.

Popocatépetl volcano is activated and authorities report an eruption and earthquake

The National Civil Protection Coordination reported that on Saturday, “at 7:02 p.m., a minor eruption with low ash content was detected, the column reached a height of 1600 m, heading NE. Fragments were detected 300m above the slopes.“

This is not the first eruption that the volcano has had in recent hours since scientists detected that it had become active again, so they have warned people to stay away from the area. “It is urged NOT to approach the volcano,” they added in a Twitter message.