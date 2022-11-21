Popocatépetl volcano is activated and authorities report an eruption and an earthquake
The Popocatépetl volcano is active. Authorities confirm an eruption and an earthquake. People are warned to stay away from the volcano.
- The Popocatépetl volcano is active.
- Authorities confirm an eruption and an earthquake.
- People are warned to stay away from the volcano.
ATTENTION! ACTIVE VOLCANO IN MEXICO. The Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico is active and local authorities, who have been monitoring its activity for hours, report a strong eruption that has spewed fragments and has even caused an earthquake.
Scientists reported that the imposing volcano, located between the states of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico, has woken up and it has registered activity. In little more than 24 hours authorities have already confirmed some eruptions. They spotted several plumes of smoke and felt an earthquake.
The National Civil Protection Coordination reported that on Saturday, “at 7:02 p.m., a minor eruption with low ash content was detected, the column reached a height of 1600 m, heading NE. Fragments were detected 300m above the slopes.“
This is not the first eruption that the volcano has had in recent hours since scientists detected that it had become active again, so they have warned people to stay away from the area. “It is urged NOT to approach the volcano,” they added in a Twitter message.
More than 24 hours of terror
Authorities continue to monitor the dangerous activity of the volcano which, according to the report on Saturday, November 19 from the National Centro Nacional para la Prevención de Desastres (Cenapred), already registered 40 minutes of exhalation sequence and 136 minutes of tremors.
In other words, in the last 24 hours, scientists have detected vulcanic-tectonic earthquakes, which are nothing more than movements of the earth due to the intense activity of the volcano in addition to more than 120 exhalations that emit water vapor, gases and ash from the mountain.
The volcano caused an earthquake
“In the last 24 hours, through the monitoring systems of the Popocatépetl volcano, 122 exhalations were detected, 40 minutes of exhalation sequence and 136 minutes of tremor, of which 52 minutes are of the harmonic type,“ indicates the report.
The authorities confirmed a mild earthquake caused by Popocatépetl. “Additionally, a volcanic-tectonic earthquake of magnitude 1.4 was recorded at 11:57 local time,” adds the CENAPRED in his latest report on the volcano’s activity.
Phase 2 Yellow Alert
For now, authorities have issued a Phase 2 Yellow alert. “The alert traffic light is at #AmarilloFase2”, the National Civil Protection Coordination, reported on social media.
A Phase 2 Yellow Alert implies that the explosive activity of the volcano will continue on a low to intermediate scale and that light to moderate ash falls, pyroclastic flows and short-range mudflows are possible, which could affect neighboring communities. detailed La Opinión.