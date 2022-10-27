Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

A Cuban grandfather died because of Lyle’s temper.

Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing is postponed.

Earlier this month, the popular Mexican actor was found guilty of delivering a fatal blow to another man in a road rage incident. A six-member jury in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court found Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple road rage, a situation we see all too often on our roads across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison

Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing was postponed on Wednesday, October 26, when Judge Marisa Tinkler was expected to report how long the Mexican actor would spend in prison, according to Noticieros Televisa.

Lyle has claimed he was acting in self-defense and trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández during a confrontation at a Miami intersection. Hernandez, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at the hospital.