Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing is postponed
Pablo Lyle's sentencing hearing is postponed. A Cuban grandfather died because of uncontrolled temper and aggression.
- Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
- A Cuban grandfather died because of Lyle’s temper.
- Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing is postponed.
Earlier this month, the popular Mexican actor was found guilty of delivering a fatal blow to another man in a road rage incident. A six-member jury in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court found Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter.
“Two lives were destroyed by simple road rage, a situation we see all too often on our roads across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.
Lyle faces up to 15 years in prison
Pablo Lyle’s sentencing hearing was postponed on Wednesday, October 26, when Judge Marisa Tinkler was expected to report how long the Mexican actor would spend in prison, according to Noticieros Televisa.
Lyle has claimed he was acting in self-defense and trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández during a confrontation at a Miami intersection. Hernandez, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at the hospital.
When will Pablo Lyle be sentenced?
According to the Mexican media, Pablo Lyle is expected to receive his sentence on November 14, 2022. The actor appeared remotely at the hearing on Wednesday, where the postponement was announced. It is believed that Lyle’s lawyers could be planning a “twist” for the hearing, according to Noticieros Televisa.
Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle acted in several Televisa soap operas and in the Netflix police series Yankee. Among his credits are the telenovela La Sombra del Pasado and the comedy film Mirreyes contra Godínez, according to The Associated Press.