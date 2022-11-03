North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles.

The South Korean military said several types of missiles flew towards their shores.

There were three tests a few days ago.

North Korea fires over 20 missiles. A new alert has been issued because, on Tuesday afternoon, North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles. It should be remembered that last Wednesday three short-range ballistic missiles were fired into the sea.

Now, South Korea claims that North Korea has fired a total of more than 20 missiles from its east and west coasts. This comes after they issued an air raid alert on their eastern island, increasing animosities between the two Koreas.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, and considered a close confidant of the Leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called Vigilant Storm air force drills “aggressive and provocative”.

Given this situation, the South Korean army warned North Korea that the use of its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction”. “f the U.S. and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against (North Korea) without any fear, the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay,” Pak said, in an apparent reference to his country’s nuclear weapons.