North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles
North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles. The South Korean military said several types of missiles flew towards their shores.
- North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles.
- The South Korean military said several types of missiles flew towards their shores.
- There were three tests a few days ago.
North Korea fires over 20 missiles. A new alert has been issued because, on Tuesday afternoon, North Korea is said to have fired more than 20 missiles. It should be remembered that last Wednesday three short-range ballistic missiles were fired into the sea.
Now, South Korea claims that North Korea has fired a total of more than 20 missiles from its east and west coasts. This comes after they issued an air raid alert on their eastern island, increasing animosities between the two Koreas.
North Korea fires more 20 missiles
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, and considered a close confidant of the Leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called Vigilant Storm air force drills “aggressive and provocative”.
Given this situation, the South Korean army warned North Korea that the use of its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction”. “f the U.S. and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against (North Korea) without any fear, the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay,” Pak said, in an apparent reference to his country’s nuclear weapons.
The missiles were seen in the sky
It was late Tuesday night when the South Korean military said various types of missiles had flown towards the east and west coasts of the Korean Peninsula, but gave no further details. However, those from the North are accused of having launched these projectiles, according to The Associated Press.
Earlier, the South Korean military said it detected North Korea’s three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the peninsula’s east coast. One of the missiles landed near the rivals’ maritime border, prompting South Korea to issue an airstrike alert on one of its islands. Filed Under: North Korea Missiles
South Korea issues a statement
These test launches have been going on for a couple of months, where they fire missiles into the sea. However, now things may be different because of the number of missiles that were in the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired the missiles from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan on Wednesday morning.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in international waters 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Korea’s eastern sea border and 104 miles (167 kilometers) northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung Island. They said they issued the airstrike alert on Ulleung Island, according to ABC 6 News. Filed Under: North Korea Missiles
“We have no hostile intentions”
The White House on Tuesday rejected North Korea’s actions and reiterated that the drills are part of a routine training program with South Korea. They even stated that there are no hostile intentions towards those responsible for the launches, according to WSVN 7 News.
“We reject the notion that they serve as any sort of provocation. We have made clear that we have no hostile intent towards (North Korea) and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. Filed Under: North Korea Missiles