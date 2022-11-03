Search

159 children killed by contaminated medicine in Indonesia

By 
Indonesian authorities revoked the licenses of two  pharmaceutical companies that produce medicinal syrups after the death of 159 children from acute kidney injury, authorities reported Tuesday,

Penny Lukito, director of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), said that the companies PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had been found to have changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and that the one they used was contaminated with dangerous chemicals.

CHILDREN KILLED BY CONTAMINATED MEDICINE

PhotoTwitter

“If there is a change, it should be reported to the BPOM,” Lukito warned. In cases of non-compliance, pharmaceutical companies are “subject to administrative sanctions in the form of cessation of production, distribution, recall and destruction,” Lukito added, amid horror at what has happened.

The agency and the National Police verified that the two companies used propylene glycol as a raw material in the preparation of medicinal syrups. The syrups, which are often given to children, contain excessive amounts of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. The findings, based on interviews with employees and an examination of company documents, facilities and products, reported deaths of children in Indonesia from contaminated medicinal syrups.

WHAT WAS IN THE MEDICINE?

PhotoTwitter

The two chemicals are often used in industrial applications as well as in antifreeze and brake fluids. Lukito said that the BPOM is filing criminal charges against the companies. “Violators face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of 1 billion rupees ($64,000),” Lukito warned.

The contaminated syrups are suspected of causing an increase in cases of acute kidney disorders in children since the end of August. The Ministry of Health reported Tuesday that 304 cases of acute kidney failure have been registered in 27 provinces. Most of the patients were less than 5 years old. The ministry said it has distributed 146 vials of antidotes to 17 hospitals across the country. Filed Under: Children killed by contaminated medicine

ARE THE CASES GOING DOWN?

PhotoTwitter

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said that the number of new cases and deaths has decreased since the government announced a temporary ban on the use of medicinal syrups until its investigation is complete. The case has caused worry among the population of that country and the world.

The authorities continued investigating claims from the families of the victims. This kind of thing does not happen often, much less with a drug for children. Luckily cases are going down. With information from Publimetro , La Verdad Noticias , the AP agency and Paco Zea . Filed Under: Children killed by contaminated medicine

