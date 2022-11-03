159 children killed by contaminated medicine in Indonesia.

Authorities revoke licenses from pharmaceutical companies.

The children died from kidney injury.

Indonesian authorities revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies that produce medicinal syrups after the death of 159 children from acute kidney injury, authorities reported Tuesday,

Penny Lukito, director of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), said that the companies PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had been found to have changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and that the one they used was contaminated with dangerous chemicals.

“If there is a change, it should be reported to the BPOM,” Lukito warned. In cases of non-compliance, pharmaceutical companies are “subject to administrative sanctions in the form of cessation of production, distribution, recall and destruction,” Lukito added, amid horror at what has happened.

The agency and the National Police verified that the two companies used propylene glycol as a raw material in the preparation of medicinal syrups. The syrups, which are often given to children, contain excessive amounts of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. The findings, based on interviews with employees and an examination of company documents, facilities and products, reported deaths of children in Indonesia from contaminated medicinal syrups.