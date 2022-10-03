Hurricane Orlene threatens Mexico.

It’s the worst hurricane season.

The United States was greatly affected by Ian.

Almost a week after a mandatory evacuation was declared for Florida due to Hurricane Ian, Mexico has a new warning. A hurricane could make landfall on Monday and precautions have already been issued. A total of nine states have received the alert.

Orlene is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches (150 to 250 millimeters) of “heavy rain with periods of torrential rain,” in areas of states that have been warned of the danger. This hurricane season has been very intense, Ian alone left approximately 13 dead.

Orlene becomes a Category 4 hurricane

The hurricane center described Orlene as a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending about 10 miles (20km) from the center and tropical storm-force winds reaching 60 miles (95 km). They’re tracking the storm’s path.

Hurricane Orlene was rapidly gaining strength as it moved toward Mexico’s Pacific Northwest coast, where it would likely brush past former penitentiary colonies that the government is turning into eco-tourism destinations, according to the AP news agency. NMás reported on Twitter that the hurricane was already a Category 4 and was heading towards Jalisco.