Alert activated in nine states in Mexico for Hurricane Orlene
Hurricane Orlene threatens Mexico. It's the worst hurricane season. The United States was greatly affected by Ian.
Almost a week after a mandatory evacuation was declared for Florida due to Hurricane Ian, Mexico has a new warning. A hurricane could make landfall on Monday and precautions have already been issued. A total of nine states have received the alert.
Orlene is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches (150 to 250 millimeters) of “heavy rain with periods of torrential rain,” in areas of states that have been warned of the danger. This hurricane season has been very intense, Ian alone left approximately 13 dead.
Orlene becomes a Category 4 hurricane
The hurricane center described Orlene as a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending about 10 miles (20km) from the center and tropical storm-force winds reaching 60 miles (95 km). They’re tracking the storm’s path.
Hurricane Orlene was rapidly gaining strength as it moved toward Mexico’s Pacific Northwest coast, where it would likely brush past former penitentiary colonies that the government is turning into eco-tourism destinations, according to the AP news agency. NMás reported on Twitter that the hurricane was already a Category 4 and was heading towards Jalisco.
Alert for 9 Mexican states
Hurricane Orlene put nine states and 273 municipalities in western Mexico on alert, where it could make landfall on Monday, according to the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC). The agency reported “orange alert” for extreme danger in northwest Jalisco and southern Nayarit.
“Yellow alert” for moderate danger in Sinaloa, the southwest of Jalisco, and the north, center and west of Nayarit. Other states in its path are Colima, Durango, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Michoacán and Zacatecas, added the National Civil Protection Coordination in their statement.
Orlene weakens
The National Water Commission of Mexico (Conagua) reported on Sunday in a statement that Hurricane Orlene, now Category 3, is expected to lose intensity over the sea in the next few hours. On Sunday morning, Orlene intensified to Category 4, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Orlene is projected to reach the coast of mainland Mexico on Monday, making landfall just south of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where life-threatening flash flooding is a concern, according to Mexico’s CONAGUA Agency.
Was Ian the most devastating hurricane?
Hurricane Ian wiped out everything in its path in Florida when it made landfall last Wednesday. Houses, highways, marinas, electrical infrastructure and even bridges that connected some islands with the mainland. The precipitation was so heavy the amount of rain that usually falls in six months fell in just two days.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the hurricane “historic.” According to records, more than 2 million Floridians were affected and their homes were destroyed by the strong winds. At least 13 people lost their lives. FILED FROM: Mexico Orlene Alert Activated