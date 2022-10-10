North Korea confirms it tested missiles to ‘wipe out’ enemies

North Korea confirmed that the simulated use of nuclear weapons were tests to “wipe out” enemies such as the US and South Korea.

Kim Jong Un said he will conduct more provocative tests.

North Korea views US-South Korea military drills as invasion rehearsal.

North Korea’s recent missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday. Kim Jong Un said more provocative tests will be carried out.

The North Korean remarks, released on the 77th anniversary of the country’s ruling Workers’ Party, were interpreted as an attempt to consolidate public support for Kim in the face of economic difficulties associated with the pandemic, a security threat posed by the strengthened alliance between Washington and Seoul and other complications.

North Korea confirms what was feared about the missiles

“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The agency added that the missile tests were in response to recent naval maneuvers between US and South Korean forces, in which the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan participated for the first time in five years, said The Associated Press.