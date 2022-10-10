Apocalyptic images of a sandstorm in Mexico (PHOTOS)

Mexico experienced a strange weather phenomenon.

Even a building was knocked down during the sandstorm.

Authorities reported injuries.

An unusual sandstorm in Mexico caused injuries and damage in Mexicali, a city located in the Mexican state of Baja California. Residents captured the moments of terror in various videos that were shared on social media on Thursday afternoon.

In an apocalyptic moment, the sky darkened over thousands of Mexicans around 3 p.m. local time. The temperature even dropped up to 13 degrees Celsius and winds of up to 86 kilometers per hour were reported, according to Infobae.

“It was apocalyptic”

The temperature went from 38 degrees to 25 degrees according to the outlet. During the sandstorm, hundreds of drivers stopped where they were because the dust made it impossible to continue. Some took videos of what happened and posted them on social media.

“From one moment to another it became night and everything flew… it was apocalyptic,” a resident told Infobae. Mexican journalist Azucena Uresti posted an impressive video of the sandstorm taken from the Universidad de Durango on its Mexicali campus.