Apocalyptic images of a sandstorm in Mexico (PHOTOS)
Mexico experienced a strange weather phenomenon. Even a wall was knocked down during the sandstorm. Authorities reported injuries.
An unusual sandstorm in Mexico caused injuries and damage in Mexicali, a city located in the Mexican state of Baja California. Residents captured the moments of terror in various videos that were shared on social media on Thursday afternoon.
In an apocalyptic moment, the sky darkened over thousands of Mexicans around 3 p.m. local time. The temperature even dropped up to 13 degrees Celsius and winds of up to 86 kilometers per hour were reported, according to Infobae.
“It was apocalyptic”
The temperature went from 38 degrees to 25 degrees according to the outlet. During the sandstorm, hundreds of drivers stopped where they were because the dust made it impossible to continue. Some took videos of what happened and posted them on social media.
“From one moment to another it became night and everything flew… it was apocalyptic,” a resident told Infobae. Mexican journalist Azucena Uresti posted an impressive video of the sandstorm taken from the Universidad de Durango on its Mexicali campus.
Building collapse reported after sandstorm in Mexicali
“This is how students from the Universidad Autónoma de Durango, Mexicali campus, Baja California, captured a sandstorm that caused a building wall to collapse,” the presenter wrote on the video that lasted just under 20 seconds.
With the backdrop of a dense cloud of sand, the wall of the building is seen collapsing onto the car-filled parking lot amid disturbing screams from students. Marina del Pilar, governor of Baja California issued a statement after the storm.
Governor issues sandstorm warning
On Twitter, the governor pointed out that damages were reported and were addressed “quickly” by the Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil and the Ayuntamiento de Mexicali, which asked people to stay in their homes and drive carefully.
“I ask you to take care of yourselves and not expose yourselves, since the forecasts indicate that the rains are likely to continue in the next few hours also in Tijuana, Tecate and Playas de Rosarito. We will continue to report the details of this contingency,” the governor wrote on Twitter.
Property damage and fires reported
The Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil reported multiple power outages that were attended to by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad. There were also 70 reports of fallen trees, multiple fallen poles, short circuits and downed cables.
The Heroico Cuerpo de Bomberos de Mexicali dealt with 29 fires caused by the sandstorm in Mexicali. Regarding the collapse at the Universidad de Durango, the authorities indicated that there were no injuries, but there was damage. There were also no confirmed deaths from the storm.