Dog carrying a human leg leads to discovery of secret graves in Mexico

Dog carrying a human leg leads to clandestine graves.

Authorities find 50 bags with human remains in Irapuato.

October is so far the most violent month this year in Mexico.

After a dog was seen running through the streets of Mexico with a human head in its mouth, another a dog carrying a human leg leads authorities to clandestine graves where they have found at least 50 bags with human remains,

At least two clandestine graves with human remains were located in a region of central Mexico, considered the most violent in the country, state authorities reported on Tuesday. The news shook the country amid rising organized crime statistics. October has been the most violent month of the year with 2,481 homicides.

HOW DID THEY FIND THE SECRET GRAVES?

The graves were discovered in the central municipality of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato. After reviewing two of nine sites, human remains were found, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. He added that the remains were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service and the Persons Identification Unit of the Criminal Investigation Agency to be examined.

HAY QUE SABER

The location of the graves came days after the civil group Hasta Encontrarte, which is looking for missing persons in Guanajuato, reported the discovery of some 41 bags with human remains in Irapuato. Hundreds of volunteer teams operate in Mexico, made up of relatives and activists, who search for the more than 100,000 missing persons in the country.