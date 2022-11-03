Dog carrying a human leg leads to discovery of secret graves in Mexico
After a dog was seen running through the streets of Mexico with a human head in its mouth, another a dog carrying a human leg leads authorities to clandestine graves where they have found at least 50 bags with human remains,
At least two clandestine graves with human remains were located in a region of central Mexico, considered the most violent in the country, state authorities reported on Tuesday. The news shook the country amid rising organized crime statistics. October has been the most violent month of the year with 2,481 homicides.
HOW DID THEY FIND THE SECRET GRAVES?
The graves were discovered in the central municipality of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato. After reviewing two of nine sites, human remains were found, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. He added that the remains were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service and the Persons Identification Unit of the Criminal Investigation Agency to be examined.
The location of the graves came days after the civil group Hasta Encontrarte, which is looking for missing persons in Guanajuato, reported the discovery of some 41 bags with human remains in Irapuato. Hundreds of volunteer teams operate in Mexico, made up of relatives and activists, who search for the more than 100,000 missing persons in the country.
WHAT WAS THE DOG CARRYING?
Local media reported that the graves were located after residents made anonymous calls to the police and Hasta Encontrarte reporting they had seen a dog carrying human remains. The authorities did not confirm this information, but images of the supposed scene began to circulate.
Guanajuato is one of the six states, along with Michoacán, Baja California, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua, that account for half of the country's homicides. Figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System confirm that October is the most violent so far in 2022.
WHAT DO THE AUTHORITIES SAY?
According to Sin Embargo, the Prosecutor’s Office wrote the following in a statement: “On a dirt road, next to the fence of the railroad tracks, in the Santa Fe 2nd Section subdivision, a corporeal remains (lower extremity) was found and inside the property fenced with red brick, buried bags with a fetid odor were found.”
And they added: "Criminalist Expert processes the place and proceeds to the transfer to SEMEFO for the the autopsy." An investigation is underway to determine how many victims there are and see if they can discover their identities with with the database of DNA of relatives.
WHAT DO THE LOCAL RESIDENTS SAY?
They reported that members of Hasta Encontrarte notified the authorities about the dog running around with the human remains. Karla Martínez, from that group, said that they will continue reviewing various areas where they are looking for their missing relatives.
The group noted the following: "This context is not new, and we had already found properties around inhabited areas. We realize that they continue to work in this way on abandoned land, but they are not open, but fenced, farmed, where they can enter and nobody can see them. But they have neighbors, inhabited houses." With information from Aristegui News, ADN 40, and the AP agency.