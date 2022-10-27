Remain in Mexico program is terminated

Authorities kept migrants on the northern border of Mexico while they waited for processing to enter the US.

It was a unilateral measure implemented during the Trump administration.

Officials from the federal government announced on Tuesday that they would terminate the controversial Remain in Mexico program, that has been in place since 2019. The program forced migrants to wait on the northern border of Mexico while their cases were processed before entering the United States, reported the EFE agency and Infobae.

In a statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed that this policy, known in the US as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) was a unilateral measure implemented during the the Trump administration.

WHY WAS REMAIN IN MEXICO CRITICIZED?

This program provoked criticism from international and national human rights organizations because of the lack of humane conditions in the shelters that proliferate on the northern Mexican border. According to figures from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Remain in Mexico program has impacted more than 75,000 migrants, “violating people’s right to seek asylum.”

The Mexican authorities recalled that, on June 17, 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of the Mexican Government about the lack of space in the shelters in Tijuana, Baja California, to process more cases under the program.