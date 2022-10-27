Remain in Mexico program is terminated
Officials from the federal government announced on Tuesday that they would terminate the controversial Remain in Mexico program, that has been in place since 2019. The program forced migrants to wait on the northern border of Mexico while their cases were processed before entering the United States, reported the EFE agency and Infobae.
In a statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed that this policy, known in the US as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) was a unilateral measure implemented during the the Trump administration.
WHY WAS REMAIN IN MEXICO CRITICIZED?
This program provoked criticism from international and national human rights organizations because of the lack of humane conditions in the shelters that proliferate on the northern Mexican border. According to figures from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Remain in Mexico program has impacted more than 75,000 migrants, “violating people’s right to seek asylum.”
The Mexican authorities recalled that, on June 17, 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of the Mexican Government about the lack of space in the shelters in Tijuana, Baja California, to process more cases under the program.
WHAT DID THEY DO IN MEXICO?
“For this reason, the entry of migrants into Mexico through that entry point was stopped as of June 19,” he explained. However, it was not until August 8 when the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the formal conclusion of the program.
The Mexican Foreign Ministry said that this is the result of compliance with what was ordered by a Federal District Court in the US and in accordance with the decision of the United States Supreme Court on June 30, 2022 regarding the matter. This news has caused controversy in both countries. Filed Under: Remain in Mexico ends
WHAT’S NEXT?
“The Government of Mexico, through the SRE, has been verifying that the necessary humanitarian care is provided to the migrants participating in the program, including the administration of tests for Covid-19 and the care of positive cases, and will continue to guarantee their adequate stay and protection in national territory in this stage of completion,” concluded the Mexican Government.
This program has been heavily criticized both in the United States and in Mexico because not everyone agrees with what has been done with undocumented people in either country.
WHAT DOES ICE SAY?
