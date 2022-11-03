Fidel Baquin strangled and dismembered his wife Stephanie Hernández

A patrol officer discovers the remains of Stephanie Marie Hernández An HPD patrol car arrived at 10:50 a.m. that Sunday at the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and West Airport Boulevard, in southwest Houston, to investigate the mysterious report from neighbors. Witnesses told the officer that those bags were not there in the early morning. The HPD officer walked over to check the contents of at least three black bags covered in flies and was shocked. Upon opening the bags he found the remains of a Hispanic woman. The officer immediately reported the discovery of her body.

Fidel Baquin’s name emerges in the case Detectives from the HPD Homicide Division responded to the scene to conduct initial investigations into the case. At that time, the name of Hispanic immigrant Fidel Baquin had not yet come up in the investigation. The woman was identified as Stephanie Marie Hernandez. During the initial investigation, the detectives of the Homicide Division learned from the forensic doctors that Stephanie Marie Hernández had been strangled with some type of cord. She had been dead for several hours before she was dumped on the street in garbage bags.

Stephanie Marie Hernández’s murderer is captured with the help of science Detectives learned that Stephanie Marie Hernández had a romantic relationship with Fidel Baquin, an immigrant from Guatemala, and that they lived together in an apartment in southwest Houston. Detectives found samples of Fidel Baquin’s DNA on the black bags and on the woman’s body. Forensic science helped HPD and, based on that evidence, they were able to and arrest the Guatemalan immigrant who is being held in the Harris County jail.

The last clue was the string trimmer cord HPD detectives, with the assistance of forensic experts, discovered fibers from an industrial-type string trimmer cord around the woman’s neck. Fidel Baquin worked in landscaping. The detectives got a warrant to search the apartment that Fidel Baquin shared with Stephanie Marie Hernández. In their home there were remains of a rope similar to the ones she had around her neck. That was the last bit of evidence that incriminated the Guatemalan.