Mhoni Vidente pleases her followers once again.

The Cuban psychic shares her predictions for the Age of Sagittarius.

What awaits us in the coming days? Hours after having hit the mark between Mexico and Poland in the World Cup Qatar 2022, and to ensure that the Mexican National Team will win the World Cup … in 2050, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions for the Age of Sagittarius. Immediately, the psychic most beloved by Hispanics revealed that this era began on Monday, November 21, and will come to an end on Tuesday, December 20. It is bringing strong predictions for people born under the sign of Sagittarius. Mhoni had a lot to share. Mhoni Vidente predicts that winter will come early After sharing what awaits Sagittarius, and the signs of Aquarius, Taurus and Virgo in this era, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente drew the World card, which indicates that winter will come early in several countries and some places like New York, Washington and Chicago, and Canada are already suffering. According to CNN, a historic snowstorm in western New York caused road closures and flight cancellations before Thanksgiving. “Winter begins on December 21, but after Thanksgiving comes very strong and very harsh cold, so we have to take care to prevent viruses and young people have to take care of their health, as well as older people. This card tells me that we will experience the worst winter in history and storms like never before, with temperatures of almost 30 degrees below zero.

Judgement will be over Mexico, says Mhoni Vidente Without letting much time pass, Mhoni Vidente drew the Judgement card, which will be over Mexico in this Age of Sagittarius: “The total war begins in terms of bickering in politics, but what is displayed are betrayals, shots, bullets and insecurity to instill fear in the public” This card also says that a former president, ‘a person of great power’, will be imprisoned during the Age of Sagittarius: “Someone who will definitely mark history, but it will be in the United States, Europe or another place that is not Mexico. This card will be about this person and the public has to take care of themselves because insecurity will continue.”

“Earthquakes are visualized in Mexico and Latin America” Before finishing her predictions, Mhoni Vidente drew the Sun card, which indicates that during the Sagittarius era earthquakes are seen throughout the world, mainly in several Latin American countries and in Mexican states such as Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán. Remember that this era lasts from November 21 to December 20. “Key days: November 27, December 3 and 13. An earthquake of 6.9 or 7.3 degrees of magnitude is visualized, which will occur in Oaxaca or Michoacán, but nothing serious, just the shaking and to start moving the energies. Although also in Latin America: Ecuador, Chile, and especially Peru, they have to beware of the earthquakes.” Just a few hours after writing this article, Infobae reported an earthquake occurred in Mexico with an epicenter in the town of Peribán, Michoacán.

Mhoni Vidente predicts the death of a president Finally, in her predictions for the Age of Sagittarius, Mhoni Vidente visualizes the death of a dictator, a president, a leader or someone in power from Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia or Mexico: “The Angel of Death.” For its part, the Hanged Man card means that the World Cup in Qatar will be considered one of the worst World Cups in history and that it will leave a bitter taste. According to El Espectador, modern slavery, homophobia, human rights violations and corruption are some of the scandals that are in the background of the event that will paralyze the world for almost a month, the World Cup Qatar 2022. We will have to wait to see where it all ends. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)