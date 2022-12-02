Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy reveals which bullet killed him (VIDEO)
To this day, the death of ‘El Gallo de Oro’ is one of the most heartbreaking events in the history of music. The Vete Ya singer was killed on November 24, 2004. It was after Valentín Elizalde’s last concert.
Despite the fact that hundreds of theories have emerged about the death of the popular artist, El Gallo de Oro’s memory lives on in the hearts of thousands who continue to listen to his music. Now there are more details about his autopsy results.
The warning Valentín Elizalde ignored
According to various outlets, the night of Valentin Elizalde’s concert, the singer had been warned not to perform one of the songs he had planned to sing that night. However the Mexican entertainer ignored this warning.
The night that Valentín Elizalde was killed, he sang the song A mis enemigos which, according to El Mañana, was addressed to a very dangerous criminal organization, the same one that had warned him not to sing the song during his concert.
The night of the murder
That night, the Sonoran sang the lyrics ‘Keep the dog barking’ at the top of his lungs, which is said to be why the criminal organization allegedly attacked him. Elizalde left the concert calm and happy with his performance, however, he had no idea that his life would end that night….
The singer finished his concert at Palenque in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, however things took a turn for the worse when, just a few yards away, some armed men opened fire.
Video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy
According to reports, more than 60 shell casings were collected at the scene. After this terrible incident, the video of Elizalde’s autopsy began to circulate.
This video became quite famous and revealed details about the singer at the time of his death, which was disturbing for many people. However, a criminalist on YouTube analyzed this video and reached conclusions that continue to surprise many to this day.
The bullet that killed the singer
At the beginning of the video, we can see the singer’s personal effects from that night such as his cowboy boots and the clothes he was wearing. Later the singer’s face is observed in detail. The criminalist points out that he has “raccoon eyes”, which is a sign of facial fractures.
As the video progresses, the criminalist analyzes it and comes to the conclusion that a head wound is likely what killed Valentín Elizalde instantly. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO).