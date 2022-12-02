Actor Tobias Langhoff dies on his 60th birthday (PHOTOS)

Prominent German actor Tobias Langhoff dies.

He passed away on his 60th birthday.

Some of the actor’s most important roles.

The film world is in mourning after the death of a renowned German actor. Hundreds of messages have been appearing on the internet after his passing. The saddest thing is that, according to the statement released by his agent, the actor died on his 60th birthday.

On Wednesday, November 30, Tobias Langhoff’s agent, Marketa Modra released an official statement about the actor’s death: “We said goodbye to a loving, funny, helpful and kind man,” according to Corsa Online.

How Tobias Langhoff became interested in movies

Tobias Langhoff was born in the city of Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany in 1962. Tobias dedicated his time to the theater from a young age and, according to Corsa Online, he studied performing arts at Ernst Busch in Berlin.

After finishing his degree, the actor, who passed away yesterday, began to appear on stage at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, the Thalia Theater in Hamburg and the Burgtheater in Vienna. This happened before his film career took off. Filed Under: Actor Tobias Langhoff dies