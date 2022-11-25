Guitarist and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies

British punk guitarist and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson dies.

He was guitarist for Dr. Feelgood in the seventies.

Social media is flooded with farewell messages. Terrible News for show business — the British rock guitarist and Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson has passed away at the age of 75. His death leaves a great void in the music world. The artist passed away last Monday but the official statement was issued on Wednesday morning, November 23. His family stressed how distraught they were that he is gone. WHAT DOES THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT SAY? The official statement says the following: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.” The statement was made through Johnson’s official Twitter account accompanied by a photograph of the musician with a black background. It immediately caused reactions among family, friends, acquaintances, followers and co-workers who sent him farewell messages.

HOW DID HE DIE? At the moment the cause of Johnson's death has not been disclosed, but it is known that years ago he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer which was later found to be a rare, but treatable, tumor. He became famous for his unique way of playing the guitar and his wild stage persona. Although he was left-handed, he also played the guitar right-handed. At the Q awards in 2013, he said the following: ""Now, I'm spending my time gradually coming to terms with the idea that my death is not imminent, that I am going to live on."

HOW DID HE WIND UP ON GAME OF THRONES? Along with his musical career, Johnson made his acting debut on Game of Thrones as the silent executioner Per Ilyn Payne in seasons one and two of the HBO series. It was there that he found fame again. On his official twitter account, one person commented: "Sad news. He was interviewed in 2013 and talked about the strange intensity and ecstasy of feeling alive despite a terminal illness. I shared this with my late mom who had also just been diagnosed. She said, 'I love that, you're right, I'll go with that. AND he helped us."

A GREAT MUSICIAN The guitarist is best known as a member of the British band Dr. Feelgood. In 1976, the band's album Stupidity became number one in the UK, but Johnson left the band a year later. He then joined Ian Drury and the Blockheads, as well as releasing his own music. He made an album with The Who's Roger Daltrey in 2014. On social media someone else wrote: "This is so sad. What a guitarist! And what a human being! I've followed him since his Dr Feelgood days in the '70s. I last saw him in 2016 playing with the great Norman Watt-Roy among others. RIP Wilko. And thanks for everything." With information from NY Post, NME and BBCNews.