The last surviving ‘Gone with the Wind’ actor Mickey Kuhn dies
Hollywood is facing the death of another of its stars after the passing of David Jason Frank, who gave life to the green ‘Power Ranger’, was recorded last weekend. Now another tragedy was reported, because just a few hours ago information began to circulate about the death of the American actor Mickey Kuhn at the age of 90.
The Illinois native was the last living member of the cast of the movie ‘Gone with the Wind’, a film in which he participated when he was only 6 years old. The film was released in 1939, as an adaptation of the novel by the writer Margaret Mitchell.
His great career
Mickey Kuhn, one of the leading child actors of the era, has died at the age of 90. The actor rose to fame after playing Beau Wilkes, the son of Melania Hamilton (Olivia de Havilland) and Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) in Gone with the Wind (1939).
The actor passed away on Sunday, November 20, at a care residence in Naples, Florida, according to his wife, Barbara, as reported to The Hollywood Reporter. Kuhn was in very good health until a few months ago when he began to have some difficulties.
What was the cause of death of actor Mickey Kuhn?
So far it is unknown what was the cause of death of Mickey Kuhn, since his wife limited herself to saying that he left this world while he was in a care center in Florida. No doubt the actor will be remembered for his time in the film industry, specifically for the award-winning film ‘Gone with the Wind’.
As with Gone with the Wind, Kuhn’s other film roles would place him opposite some of the biggest stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. In the same year, he appeared in Juárez starring Bette Davis, and in 1948 he played young Matt, the adopted son of John Wayne’s character, in Red River (Montgomery Clift played the adult Matt).
Mickey Kuhn dies: His last years
After retiring from acting at age 20 (his final credit was an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1956), Kuhn would go on to work for American Airlines and the Boston airport. In his later years, he would often visit film festivals and conventions to greet Gone with the Wind fans.
He would go on to work in airport management for American Airlines and held administrative positions at a Boston airport before retiring in 1995. Kuhn is survived by his wife Barbara and their two children. “One of the greats left us,” said one user on Twitter.