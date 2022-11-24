The last surviving ‘Gone with the Wind’ actor Mickey Kuhn dies

The actor Mickey Kuhn was the last survivor of the iconic film.

Gone with the Wind is the highest grossing film ever.

What happened to the actor?

Hollywood is facing the death of another of its stars after the passing of David Jason Frank, who gave life to the green ‘Power Ranger’, was recorded last weekend. Now another tragedy was reported, because just a few hours ago information began to circulate about the death of the American actor Mickey Kuhn at the age of 90.

The Illinois native was the last living member of the cast of the movie ‘Gone with the Wind’, a film in which he participated when he was only 6 years old. The film was released in 1939, as an adaptation of the novel by the writer Margaret Mitchell.

His great career

Mickey Kuhn, one of the leading child actors of the era, has died at the age of 90. The actor rose to fame after playing Beau Wilkes, the son of Melania Hamilton (Olivia de Havilland) and Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) in Gone with the Wind (1939).

The actor passed away on Sunday, November 20, at a care residence in Naples, Florida, according to his wife, Barbara, as reported to The Hollywood Reporter. Kuhn was in very good health until a few months ago when he began to have some difficulties.