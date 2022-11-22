The Power Rangers curse resurfaces.

A convincing rumor has begun to spread through social media regarding dramatic events surrounding the 90s tv series Power Rangers. Is there a Power Rangers curse? People are talking about it again after the suicide of actor Jason David Frank.

Jason David Frank, who played green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49. His representative Justine Hunt reported his death in a statement on Sunday.

She did not specify the cause or date of his death, but asked, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed,” according to TMZ.

However, hours later it was confirmed that his death had been a suicide. La Tercera reported that during this year Jason divorced his second wife and it was rumored that this could have led to depression.