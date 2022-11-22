The ‘Power Rangers’ curse? Rumors resurface after suicide of Jason David Frank
The Power Rangers curse resurfaces. The television series has dramatic secrets and scandals. The secrets behind the Power Rangers.
- The Power Rangers curse resurfaces.
- The television series has dramatic secrets and scandals.
- The secrets behind the Power Rangers.
A convincing rumor has begun to spread through social media regarding dramatic events surrounding the 90s tv series Power Rangers. Is there a Power Rangers curse? People are talking about it again after the suicide of actor Jason David Frank.
Jason David Frank, who played green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49. His representative Justine Hunt reported his death in a statement on Sunday.
Power Rangers curse?
She did not specify the cause or date of his death, but asked, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed,” according to TMZ.
However, hours later it was confirmed that his death had been a suicide. La Tercera reported that during this year Jason divorced his second wife and it was rumored that this could have led to depression.
Rumors after the suicide of actor Jason David Frank
After learning about the actor’s tragic death, fans of the popular television series have speculated that Jason David Frank, better known as the green Power Ranger is the victim of a curse since he is not the only person on the show who has met a tragic fate.
Infobae highlights Ricardo Medina Jr, who played the red Power Ranger. He was arrested on February 1, 2015, charged murdering his roommate with a sword in California. In 2017 he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty.
Power Rangers actors linked to tragic deaths, murders and adult films
On the other hand, there is the case of Austin St. John, who at some point also played the red Power Ranger. It was rumored he appeared in adult films, however he always denied being involved in XXX roles.
Interestingly, another of the actors who wore the red uniform died tragically. Pua Magasiva, the red Power Ranger from the Ninja Storm saga, was found dead on May 11 of last year in the Wellington house. As of now the cause of his death is unknown.
Power Rangers accidents
Unfortunately, this was sudden death of a Power Ranger. Vietnamese actress Thuy Trang, who was the yellow Power Ranger costume in the first seasons of the series, passed away on September 3, 2001 in a car accident.
These are some of the many stories that fans have shared on social media in order to raise awareness about the curse that has affected the lives of many of those who appeared in the series. With information from La Tercera & Infobae.